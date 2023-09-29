Torres: Time to dig deep for our neighbors as United Way's annual appeal begins

As a kid watching Monday Night Football, I was always taken with those television commercials featuring a star athlete pointing at the camera and saying "Thanks to you, it works for all of us, the United Way."

I had no idea what the United Way was. But after learning, I'm not sure why any community would try and flourish without the United Way.

The United Way of Brevard kicked off its annual fundraising drive Thursday evening at Boniface Hiers Chevrolet, where attendees made donations in order to test drive certain vehicles, celebrated early donors and rallied around the cause. The goal this year is to raise $5.4 million and every dollar is vital as evidenced by the incredible work done by United Way's 44 partner agencies that deal with things like hunger and crisis intervention to assisting the aging, toddlers, veterans and the homeless to name a few.

Last year the campaign raised $5.13 million. But the impact is so much more. For every one dollar donated, United Way is able to bring into our community an average of nearly three matching dollars. So that $5.13 million raised has an impact of more than $18 million.

"Our vision for growth and impact in the coming years is nothing short of audacious," said Caron Partridge, president of United Way of Brevard. "We must put the needs of our communities at the hearts of our efforts. Every person, every family, every neighborhood deserves the opportunity to thrive."

To donate to the United Way of Brevard go to: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/7iRuog?vid=111ne1.

This year’s campaign is chaired by Tim Antonition, president and CEO of Space Coast Credit Union, who described several fundraising ideas his employees have already taken part in, including raffles, 50-50's and a tricycle race.

Titusville police Chief John Lau shared an emotional story detailing his initial reluctance to sign his aging in-laws up for Meals on Wheels then receiving a phone call from one of the volunteers telling him that his mother-in-law was not doing well.

He raced to their home and drove her to the hospital where she coded in the emergency room. Had it not been for that volunteer, he said, his mother-in-law would not have survived.

"(The program) really has very little to do with the meals," he said. "It has everything to do with volunteers, angels, to get eyeballs on your loved ones while you're taking care of your own matters."

In addition to officially announcing the goal, Thursday night's program also recognized early summer fundraisers at local companies called Pacesetter Campaigns. Twelve local organizations either completed their campaigns early or gave their corporate gift, giving the campaign a $1.6 million head start — or 29 percent of the the stated goal.

So, what does United Way do? Well, their stated goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of these problems, inspiring hope and creating opportunities. But it's more than that. It's feeding the hungry, clothing the poor and the homeless. It's about lifting up those with the least.

"Without the United Way of Brevard, last year 407,137 people would have gone without basic needs like food, clothing, shelter and protection from abuse," Antonition said. "Without United Way, 11,693 youths who face complex issues couldn't have had the opportunity to improve academic success. Without United Way, 8,841 seniors and people with disabilities would not have been able to maintain their health and well-being."

As a kid, it was the commercials that moved me. As a man, it's the work that inspires me.

Contact Torres at jtorres@floridatoday.com. You can follow him on X @johnalbertorres or on Facebook at facebook.com/FTjohntorres.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: This year, the United Way of Brevard is hoping to raise $5.4 million.