Torres: Time for Florida's law and order governor to live up to his billing

Flanked by two Brevard County men who were wrongfully convicted, imprisoned and later exonerated, Crosley Green and his attorneys made their plea for freedom to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It was Monday afternoon, only hours after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would not consider Green's petition to reinstate a 2018 Federal Court's ruling that vacated his 1990 murder conviction for the slaying of Charles "Chip" Flynn. The 2018 ruling was based on prosecutor Chris White not sharing notes indicating the two responding sheriff deputies believed the shooter to be Flynn's ex-girlfriend and not Green at all.

This isn't a case about Crosley Green, though he's the one who will suffer if sent back to prison to finish his life sentence. It's about so much more.

Wilton Dedge (left) and William Dillon (right) enjoy a light moment with Crosley Green after Monday afternoon's press conference. Dedge and Dillon were both exonerated after spending decades in prison for crimes they did not commit. Green continues his quest for freedom.

This is a case about a prosecutor who withheld critical evidence that would have been important for a jury to hear. Evidence that might have made the trial more fair. This is about a man wrongfully and unconstitutionally convicted for something he did not do.

That's where Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in. DeSantis prides himself on law, order and the Constitution. Is there anything more un-American, more against the Constitution than an innocent person imprisoned or an American citizen not getting a fair trial?

With the justice system failing to deliver the justice being sought, our eyes turn to the state. Can that be where our hope lies? I can see the 2024 Presidential campaign commercials already showing DeSantis shaking Green's hand after he grants Green clemency or a pardon.

Crosley Green, in blue, comforts his brother O' Connor Green, as he speaks about the case. A press conference was held at the Holiday Inn in Titusville on February 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court did not take up the case of Crosley Green, who has spent 32 years behind bars. He has fought for his innocence since being convicted of a murder in 1989. (Photo: TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY)

"The fight for Crosley's freedom is not over until his freedom is achieved," said attorney Vincent Galluzzo, one of Green's attorneys with Crowell & Moring, who have worked the case pro bono for 15 years. "There is still time for the state of Florida to do the right thing here. Gov. DeSantis has the power to intervene on Crosley's behalf. We know Gov. DeSantis is a law and order governor. We know he is passionate about justice and we hope he sees that justice here deserves to be done. That justice here means the recognition that there was a mistake made and that Crosley was not given a fair trial and that Crosley no longer deserves to be behind bars."

Faces were long at Monday afternoon's press conference. Eyes were red, cheeks were tear-stained but the resolve to see this journey through was remarkably undeterred.

Lending their support to Green were Wilton Dedge and William Dillon who spent 22 and 28 years in prison respectively for crimes they did not commit. They were finally exonerated and freed due to DNA evidence. Both Dedge and Dillon were prosecuted by the same office as Green.

"Crosley Green's case is so similar to mine that you would be amazed by it," Dillon said. "I personally believe that he got a raw deal from the system because I know the system. I'm hoping in my heart the governor will do the right thing."

Dedge, who likes his privacy, admitted not wanting to take part in Monday's press conference. But something changed his mind.

"I didn't want to do this. I just wanted to forget about it," he said. "But the more I read about this case and more I heard about it, well I just couldn't tolerate it anymore."

In a touching moment, Dege, Dillon and Green shared some words and posed for photographs after the press conference.

"Today is a tragic day for our criminal justice system," said Green's lead attorney of 15 years, Keith Harrison. "It's a tragic day not only for Crosley Green and his family but for all of us who have faith in the criminal justice system and all of us that believe our Constitution demands that every man and woman accused of a crime receive a fair trial. And now the Supreme Court will not hear anymore about this case."

I find it hard to believe the justices of the "court of last resort" even bothered to read the petition. Had they done so they surely would have at least decided to hear the case.

Had they done so they would have also read the four "amicus briefs" filed on Green's behalf last week by four different law firms representing four different groups, two of which you wouldn't expect to see supporting a cause like Green's.

One of the amicus briefs was filed by former or retired state supreme court justices from Mississippi, Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri and Texas.

Another of the amicus briefs was filed by a group of 12 former prosecutors and one current. Yes, the people that work to hold the guilty accountable. Incredibly, one of those prosecutors was the Hon. Timothy K. Lewis who after leaving the prosecutor's office became a judge and was later elevated to the 3rd District Court of Appeals by then President George H.W. Bush.

"The amount of support Crosley has received in this case is extraordinary," Harrison said, adding that more than 100 law professors were responsible for another of the amicus briefs while the fourth was submitted by the Due Process Institute.

Crosley Green, in blue, comforts his brother O' Connor Green, as he speaks about the case. A press conference was held at the Holiday Inn in Titusville on February 27 after the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case of Crosley Green, who has spent 32 years behind bars. He has fought for his innocence since being convicted of a murder in 1989. (Photo: TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY)

Green was released from prison to house arrest in April 2021 pending the ruling by the 11th Circuit. Green was allowed to remain free, pending the outcome of his appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. Now he will likely be forced to return to a life behind bars.

Green's attorneys had been hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court would intervene because the case represents more than just the freedom of a Titusville man. When the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals last year overturned the 2018 ruling that vacated the murder conviction, the court acknowledged the information from the responding officers should have been turned over to the defense but also said it was not material to the case.

"Something happened in this case that shouldn't have happened," said Kenneth Nunn, University of Florida law professor. "I appeal to you Gov. DeSantis. I Know you're a man of faith. I know you care about doing justice and about what is righteous. I urge you to look closely at the record in this case but most importantly look at the kind of man Crosley Green is."

"Gov. DeSantis, if you care about justice, if you care about faith, look closely at the facts in the Crosley Green case," he said.

