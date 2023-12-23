Torres: Tonight is about the miracle of love. Let no one go forgotten.

94.

That's how many names were read during the annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. That means 94 homeless people died in Brevard County in 2023.

Among the names was Nick Tarpey, who died because there is no way to plug in a sleep apnea machine when you live in a tent.

Lisa-Marie Foster places a candle on the table. Thursday was the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. It was also the Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. Three ceremonies were held around the county, including this one at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. As the names were read of all the homeless people who died in Brevard this year, people lit votive candles in their memory.

There was David Herles, who was sleeping on someone's porch when the house caught fire.

Lisa Molnar died when struck by a Brightline train.

The sanctuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Melbourne was crowded at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Many workers and volunteers from the nearby Daily Bread came to pay their respects along with many others who filled the pews with their overstuffed backpacks, bedrolls and jackets.

The annual reading of the names is done in three locations throughout Brevard at different times of the day on Dec. 21.

"Every person in this room, every single person on this sad list has the same value as someone called by God to love," said Jeffrey Njus, Executive Director of the Daily Bread. "That's where our value comes from. Nothing else matters. It doesn't matter if you’re homeless or if you're facing mental challenges. It just boils down to love."

Jeffrey Njus, executive director of Daily Bread, speaks words of remembrance for those that died at a Thursday afternoon memorial for the homeless at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

These names were read aloud on the shortest day of the year. It might be the very last time their names are uttered aloud. Too often these are the forgotten.

But this Christmas we won't let that happen. We'll remember them and open our hearts and count our blessings that addiction, alcoholism, mental illness or any other affliction hasn't caused us to lose everything: job, family, income, home, friends.

Last year, my friend's name — Diane Matay — was on that list. She was a former FLORIDA TODAY staffer who years later would hide her addiction behind a beautiful smile and good conversation. It was only about 10 years before she died that Diane and her then-husband were over at our home often and my wife and I at theirs.

But unless you get help, addiction always wins. She was one of 136 people who lost their lives last year living on Brevard County's streets.

The last time Diane and I messaged on Facebook, I had noticed she posted something about needing a place to stay. I knew someone who was donating their COVID stimulus check. But she refused it, saying she had found a temporary place to live.

Mary McAuliffe, a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, places a votive candle on the table.

"I was flabbergasted to see Diane Matay’s name on the list last year," our friend and former co-worker Wayne Price recently told me. "I almost started sobbing — totally out of character for me. I didn’t know Diane all that well but it hit me, I think, that “there for the Grace of God, go I” type of moment."

During Thursday's ceremony, everyone in the church carried a small lit candle to a table near the altar, creating a beautiful, powerful light and a stirring image with a Christmas tree and cross as its backdrop.

"As today we gather here, our words today to these people is 'We love you,'" Njus said. "And I believe there is a great power in it. There is a power in love that joins us together and drives us forward. Without love there is no real community, there is no true friendship. Family doesn't mean anything without love. God's power is love."

It's hard to imagine, as we sit back with our Christmas libations and cherish the spark in our partner's eyes and the anticipation of our children wanting to open gifts that people in our community will die without a home this year.

And too often, many leave this world forgotten by all.

But this Christmas Eve, the night of birth, miracles, love and forgiveness, let's remember.

For anyone interested in the annual homeless count in January performed by the Brevard Homeless Coalition, please register at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/BrevardHomelessCoalition/PITJanuary252024VolunteerSignUpForm or here: https://www.facebook.com/BrevardHomelessCoalition

There's a line in the song "Old City Bar," by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra that rings true. An angel tells the bartender about a girl, a runaway, who has nowhere to go on Christmas Eve. When prompted how he knew this, the angel responds simply: "If one could be home, they’d be already there"

Maybe there is someone in your life who is lost, too frightened to go home or maybe they are just ashamed. Perhaps they need help or just a hot meal and a roof. They are afraid to ask for fear of being turned away.

Reach out to them, especially those who think it's too late. Do it before it’s their name read next year.

Brandy Bean, who works at Daily Bread, places a votive candle for one of the homeless who died this year.

Remind them that they are not forgotten. Remind them it is not too late and they can always come home.

For tonight is about the miracle of love.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Homeless remembered at Brevard ceremony is reminder to all of us | Torres