Torridge councillors discuss water fountain plans

Drinking water fountains could be installed at key sites in Torridge to help reduce single-use plastic waste.

Torridge District Council is looking at the cost of putting them in Bideford's Victoria Park and Westward Ho! quay.

Councillors were told the average person in the UK uses 120 single-use plastic bottles a year, but only 7% were recycled.

Members of the climate change working group will investigate funding sources, including approaching South West Water.

Water fountains are already installed in public toilets in Appledore and Westward Ho!

However, council officers said there was a stigma about using drinking water at a WC and they did not feel they were used that much, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Peter Hames, lead member for climate change, said it appeared drinking fountains in places like London were reducing the consumption of single use plastic bottles but there was "no hard evidence at the moment".

"As a council we are struggling from a lack of funds to do this so we will cost it out and see," he said.

The website www.refill.org.uk - promoted by South West Water - shows where bottles can be refilled free of charge.

