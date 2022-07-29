Torrington man charged after allegedly picking up teens to go to casino

Jul. 29—LEDYARD — A Torrington man faces charges after he allegedly drove to Ledyard and picked up four females, three of them runaways under age 16, with alleged plans to bring them to Foxwoods Resort Casino to meet with other people.

Phillip A. Tanner, 27, of 19 Brookside Ave., Torrington, was charged early Wednesday morning with three counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $20,000 cash bond and was arraigned Wednesday in New London Superior Court.

Ledyard police said several officers responding to investigate a report at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday involving juvenile runaways under the care of the state Department of Children and Families. About 3:30 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on Route 2 heading east in Preston just west of Route 164.

The juvenile female runaways were in the vehicle. Police said Tanner drove to Ledyard from Torrington, picked up the girls and planned to "head to Foxwoods Casino to meet up with other subjects," a Ledyard police news release stated.

Police said they learned it was not the first time the accused had picked up one of the runaways.