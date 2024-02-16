‘Tortious acts’: Newton parents seek damages in class-action lawsuit after teachers’ strike

Parents of Newton Public Schools students are seeking damages in a class-action lawsuit for out-of-pocket costs that they incurred and emotional distress their children suffered during the lengthy teachers’ strike.

The class-action suit, spearheaded by Lital Asher-Dotan, a mother of three, alleges that the Newton Teachers Association “knowingly, willfully, intentionally” chose to break the law by carrying out the strike, which led to the loss of 11 school days.

In addition to forcing the closure of schools, the lawsuit alleges that the strike threw “the lives and educations of 12,000 students and their families into chaos.”

Teacher strikes in Massachusetts are illegal and the NTA racked up $625,000 in fines issued by the court while they hit the picket line.

“These tortious acts created real damage: learning loss for the students, emotional distress for the students and parents, and out-of-pocket costs for parents like tutors, camps, daycare, babysitters, burned vacation and sick days and missed work shifts,” the lawsuit states.

An agreement on a new contract was reached on Feb. 2 and students returned to the classroom on Feb. 5.

As a result of all the missed time, the Newton School Committee voted to cancel the February break to make up days.

Read the lawsuit in its entirety below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

