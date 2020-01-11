Tortoise who saved species by fathering hundreds returns to Galapagos

Diego the tortoise mates with a female in a breeding centre at the Galapagos National Park on Santa Cruz Island, located around 1,000 km from Ecuador: Rodrigo Buendia/AFP via Getty Images

A tortoise who helped save his species from extinction by having hundreds of children will be released into his homeland after spending eight decades away, conservation authorities have said.

Diego earned a reputation for having lots of sex during a captive breeding scheme for giant tortoises in the Galapagos Islands, and the 100-year-old has now reportedly fathered over 800 children.

He will soon be released into the wild on his native Espanola Island after officials said the programme – which recruited Diego from San Diego Zoo four decades ago – has been a success.

Around 40 per cent of the new tortoises on the island are Diego’s descendents, according to Galapagos Conservancy.

“Diego, who is over 100 years old, will return to his home island almost eight decades after being extracted from it,” the conservation body said.

The population of the Chelonoidis hoodensis species has gone from 15 to 2,000 since the scheme started around 40 years ago, according to Jorge Carrion, the Galapagos National Park director.

“The island’s ecosystems currently have adequate conditions to support the growing population of tortoises,” he added.

The national park service believes Diego left the Galapagos Islands 80 years ago during a scientific expedition, the BBC reported.

He became one of three male tortoises involved in the breeding scheme – which involved 12 females – after being recruited from the US zoo where he had been living for 30 years, Galapagos Conservancy said.

Diego is currently in quarantine before he returns into the wild on Espanola Island along with other tortoises in March, according to authorities.

“The island has sufficient conditions to maintain the tortoise population, which will continue to grow normally,” said Washington Tapia, the director of the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative.

A species of giant tortoise that was believed extinct was discovered on another Galapagos island earlier this year, Ecuador's government said.

The Fernandina Island tortoise had previously only been seen once before at the start of the 20th century.

