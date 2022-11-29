Torture allegations mount in aftermath of Kherson occupation

In this Nov. 23, 2022 photo, Igor shows the remains of marks on his back after allegedly being tortured by Russian forces in Kherson. The 22-year-old, accused of providing Ukrainians with Russia's military positions, was stung with a taser along his back for two and half hours and then forced to stay awake, seated in a chair all night. He was freed after two days but not before writing a letter providing details about a relative of his uncle's who the Russians wanted information on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
6
SAM MEDNICK
·5 min read

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When a dozen Russian soldiers stormed into Dmytro Bilyi's home in August, the 24-year-old police officer said they gave him a chilling choice: Hand in his pistol or his mother and brother would disappear.

Bilyi turned his gun over to the soldiers, who carried machine guns and had their faces concealed. But it didn't matter. They dragged him from his house in Ukraine's southern village of Chornobaivka to a prison in the nearby regional capital of Kherson, where he said he was locked in a cell and tortured for days, his genitals and ears shocked with electricity.

“It was like hell all over my body,” Bilyi recalled. “It burns so bad it's like the blood is boiling ... I just wanted it to stop,” he said.

More than two weeks after Russians retreated from the city, accounts such as his are helping to uncover sites where torture allegedly took place in Kherson, which Kremlin forces occupied for eight months. Five such rooms have been found in the city, along with at least four more in the wider Kherson region, where people allege that they were confined, beaten, shocked, interrogated and threatened with death, police said.

Human rights experts warn that the accusations made so far are likely only the beginning.

“For months we've received information about torture and other kind of persecution of civilians," said Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, a local rights group. “I am afraid that horrible findings in Kherson still lie ahead."

The Associated Press spoke with five people who allege that they were tortured or arbitrarily detained by Russians in Kherson or knew of others who disappeared and endured abuse. Sometimes, they said, the Russians rounded up whoever they saw — priests, soldiers, teachers or doctors — with no specific reason. In other cases, Russians were allegedly tipped off by sympathizers who provided names of people believed to be helping the Ukrainian military.

Once detained, the people said they were locked in crowded cells, fed meager portions of watery soup and bread and made to learn the Russian anthem while listening to screams from prisoners being tortured across the hall. Detainees were allegedly forced to give information about relatives or acquaintances with ties to the Ukrainian army, including names and locations disclosed in handwritten notes.

As a police officer with a father in the military, Bilyi remained under the radar for several months of Russia's occupation, until he said someone likely tipped them off. He spent four days in a cell with others, being pulled out for questioning and electric shocks.

Investigators accused him of having a Kalashnikov rifle — not just a pistol — and pressured him to share his father's whereabouts. Then they shocked him for half an hour a day for two days before releasing him, he said.

Ukrainian national police allege that more than 460 war crimes have been committed by Russian soldiers in recently occupied areas of Kherson. The torture in the city occurred in two police stations, one police-run detention center, a prison and a private medical facility, where rubber batons, baseball bats and a machine used for applying electrical shocks were found, said Andrii Kovanyi a press officer for the police in Kherson.

When Igor was detained in September from the call center where he worked, he was brought into a room, ordered to remove his shirt and to place his palms on the metal door to increase the flow of electricity and the pain of being shocked with a stun gun, he said.

The Russian soldier said, "Are you ready? Now you’re going to scream like a bitch ... You will not get out of here, and we will kill you,” said Igor, who spoke on the condition that only his first name be used to protect his identity.

The 22-year-old, accused of providing Ukrainians with Russian military positions, said he was shocked by the gun along his back for 2 1/2 hours and then forced to stay awake in a chair all night.

Pictures on his phone, seen by the AP, show clusters of red circular marks lining the length of his back. He was freed after two days but not before writing a letter providing details about a relative of his uncle's who the Russians wanted information on.

Documenting the crimes in Kherson will be challenging because no other city this large has been occupied by Russia for so long, said Brian Castner senior crisis adviser at Amnesty International.

“Evidence must be collected and preserved to maintain that chain of custody, so that when there is international justice, the evidence is lock-tight and perpetrators can be held to account,” he said.

Police in Kherson are investigating and collecting testimony. But more and more people are arriving daily, and the justice system is overwhelmed, local rights experts said.

In March, Dmytro Plotnikov's friend was seized by Russians when he went to Kherson's central square to run errands shortly after the occupation began. Plotnikov knows of three other people who were captured and released by Russians, one of whom still had visible bruises on his body more than a month after being freed, he said.

But since the Russians left Kherson, what concerns him most are the Ukrainians who collaborated with them and remained.

In May, Plotnikov's neighbor posted a photo of his sister and her address on a Russian chat group, he said. His sister is outspokenly pro-Ukrainian, and the neighbor accused her of spreading hate about Russian people, he said. Had the Russians seen it, they might have come to her house and arrested the family, he said.

Ukrainian police have spoken to the woman, but she remains in the community, he said.

“They should be punished,” Plotnikov said. “I am ashamed that such people are around ... why in the 21st century (can) you can be tortured for your pro-Ukrainian position, for your love of the Ukrainian language and culture? I do not understand it.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • NATO ministers meet to drum up more aid, arms for Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are gathering in Romania on Tuesday to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered countrywide since early October by targeted Russian strikes, in what U.S. officials call a Russian campaign to weaponize the coming winter cold. Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine” and that NATO’s allies and Ukraine “need to be prepared for more attacks.”

  • Ukraine war latest news: Russia abandons battalion tactical groups as conflict reveals weaknesses

    Russian forces have likely largely stopped being deployed as battalion tactical groups (BTGs), the UK Ministry of Defence has said.

  • Russian occupiers in Mariupol prepare to "nationalise" abandoned property

    Russian occupation forces in Mariupol are putting together lists of abandoned property in order to "nationalise" it in the long run. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, the Russians are starting to put together lists of properties that have been abandoned by their owners due to the occupation.

  • Rumors of Belarus joining Ukraine war is Russian intimidation, says Ukrainian intelligence official

    Rumors of Belarus joining Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine is being spread on purpose, as fake reports like that play into Russia’s hands, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television, the agency's press service reported on Nov. 28.

  • 14 years later, NATO is set to renew its vow to Ukraine

    NATO returns on Tuesday to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day. NATO foreign ministers will gather for two days at the Palace of the Parliament in the Romanian capital Bucharest. It was there in April 2008 that U.S. President George W. Bush persuaded his allies to open NATO’s door to Ukraine and Georgia, over vehement Russian objections.

  • Russian army attacks on three fronts and conducts defence on four General Staff report

    The Russian army intends to go on the offensive on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, while defending its positions from Ukrainian forces on the Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Kherson fronts. Source: current information from the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday, 28 November On day 278 of the full-scale war, Russian occupiers conducted nearly 10 strikes against Ukrainian positions and civilian targets from multiple-launch ro

  • Man vanishes after renting boat to visit shipwreck off Texas coast, officials say

    The man planned to return before sunset, authorities said.

  • Canada to boost defence, cyber security in Indo-Pacific policy, focus on 'disruptive' China

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, outlining spending of C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to boost military and cyber security in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade. The plan, detailed in a 26-page document, said Canada would tighten foreign investment rules to protect intellectual property and prevent Chinese state-owned enterprises from snapping up critical mineral supplies. Canada seeks to deepen ties with a fast-growing Indo-Pacific region of 40 countries accounting for almost C$50 trillion in economic activity.

  • During occupation of Kharkiv Oblast, Russians murdered Volodymyr Vakulenko, a childrens author

    Volodymyr Vakulenko, the children's writer, was killed during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast. The journalists of the Suspilne investigation department received the results of the DNA testing that confirmed this.

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot files for reelection; US Rep. ‘Chuy’ García and Ald. Roderick Sawyer round out crowded field for top City Hall job

    Calling herself an agent of change and “the only rational choice” for Chicago voters, Mayor Lori Lightfoot filed her paperwork Monday for a reelection run. But the end of the weeklong filing period only further highlighted the difficult race ahead of her, with the last of eight remaining major challengers — U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García and Ald. Roderick Sawyer — also petitioning to get onto ...

  • Chile volcano spews gas, authorities raise alert

    STORY: Drone footage captured by a local showed the smouldering giant spewing gas from its snow-covered peak and a small pool of lava in its inside.The geology agency's South Andes Volcanic Observatory has said small explosions of rocks and high temperatures around the crater are expected.Authorities raised a yellow alert on neighboring regions and declared a 500-meter area around the crater as a risk zone, although there is no imminent risk of eruption.The volcano, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is one of South America's most active.Chile, situated on the so-called Pacific Rim of Fire, has the second largest chain of volcanoes in the world after Indonesia, including around 500 that are potentially active.

  • From John Wayne Gacy to the 'I-65 Killer,' how these 11 serial killers are connected to Iowa

    In 2022, the small town of Thurman, Iowa learned one of the most prolific serial killers in American history may have lived within their borders.

  • 11 Best Digital Payments Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best digital payments stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Digital Payments Stocks To Buy Now. Digital money transactions are rising swiftly in emerging markets as innovations increase. Banks, fintechs, and telecom companies must rapidly create strategies to […]

  • Zelenskyy: Russia leaves behind devastation, attacking 30 settlements of Kherson region

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, reported that the Russians launched 258 attacks on the settlements in Kherson Oblast last week. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address to Ukrainians on 28 November Quote: "Today, as every other day, the occupiers again shelled Kherson and the communities of the region.

  • Mothers and wives of conscripts from Russian Far East to be sent to east of Ukraine

    Mothers and wives of conscripted men from Sakhalin Oblast of Russia [Far East] will take turns going to Donbas [east of Ukraine] to provide "targeted and effective assistance" to the Russian occupiers.

  • NATO set to renew vow on Ukraine membership, boost non-lethal aid

    Foreign ministers will meet in Bucharest, where, 14 years ago, the alliance decided to allow Ukraine and Georgia to join over vehement Russian objections.

  • Ukrainian Government Puts Binance Payment Service Integration on Hold

    Plans to integrate Binance functionality into Ukraine’s electronic documents app Diia has upset local crypto exchanges and entrepreneurs.

  • Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban

    Kentucky's attorney general stood firmly behind the state's near-total abortion ban Monday, saying he promotes Kentucky values “without fear or favor" though the Republican gubernatorial candidate stopped short of saying whether he supports adding more exceptions to the ban. At a news conference, Daniel Cameron refrained from commenting on calls for the state to include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, avoiding a subject that has divided Republicans nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court gave states the authority to determine abortion law themselves. Cameron, one of many Republicans gearing up to compete for the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in his bid for a second term, also proceeded with caution when asked about former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist.

  • Beijing police arrested at least 3 people in their homes who had attended a peaceful protest against China's zero-COVID measures: report

    The Straits Times reported that three people were taken from the homes in Beijing after attending a Sunday protest near Liangma River.

  • Millions of Feral Cats Roam Los Angeles

    In recent years, the public awareness of the feral cat crisis has grown. There are an estimated 60-160 million feral cats in the U.S. alone – even the lower end of that scale is astounding. And while it’s easy to empathize with them, they’re very harmful. Feral cats are the cause of at least 63 […] The post Millions of Feral Cats Roam Los Angeles appeared first on CatTime.