'Torture and cruelty' at center of child abuse trial involving stepmom, step-grandparents

The torture and cruelty took many forms, prosecutors said, and began escalating sometime around 2018.

A boy was forced to stand in a corner, from morning until bedtime. At first, he was allowed to move to use the bathroom and for meals. But eventually he was required to remain in the corner for meals.

If he wet or soiled his pants, he was thrown into a cold shower, Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Deering told jurors Tuesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

The boy’s stepmother, 46-year-old Amy Rodriguez, who is standing trial on multiple child abuse charges, made him wear pull-up diapers, according to Deering. He was around 10 years old at the time. He's a teenager now.

There were beatings with a spoon, Deering said, and the boy was told to stand in his room for hours, inside an imaginary square.

Cameras monitored him, to make sure he didn’t leave the box, and he would be isolated for weeks at a time, Deering said.

The boy “could no longer keep track of days or weeks,” she said.

After he tried to run away, Rodriguez used restraints on his ankles and wrists to strap him to a bed, Deering said.

Rodriguez started blaring classical music in his room, “just to drive him crazy all day long,” Deering said.

Other physical punishments included forcing the boy to lean against a wall for hours, using only his fingertips, Deering said, or forcing him to do pushups and sit-ups until exhaustion.

Prosecutor: Boy saw hospital psych ward as 'a vacation'

Eventually, the boy started picking at his skin until he bled, and in March 2020 Rodriguez and the boy’s father took him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s College Hill campus, which has a psychiatric unit.

Deering said the boy at that point was trying to do whatever he could to get out of the home.

“Being taken to a psych ward was, in his view, a vacation,” she said.

Rodriguez’s 68-year-old mother, Susan, and 72-year-old father, Armin, also are standing trial along with her. Each faces one count of child endangerment and complicity. The boy's biological father, Anthony Dangel, also is charged but is being prosecuted separately.

Armin Rodriguez’s attorney, Mark Wieczorek, said during opening statements that the elderly couple has 21 grandchildren. They are loving grandparents, Wieczorek said.

Accuser 'a liar'

He said the lead detective in Delhi Township, where the couple lives, didn’t think there was enough evidence to charge either Susan or Armin.

Wieczorek portrayed the boy, their step-grandson, as a liar.

He said the boy will admit when he testifies “that he lies to get what he wants.”

Amy Rodriguez’s attorney, Tad Brittingham, said that between 2016 and 2021 numerous people who are required to report suspected child abuse – doctors, teachers, therapists – had seen the boy. No one reported abuse.

“They didn’t,” Brittingham said, “because there was no abuse to suspect.”

He acknowledged that the boy was once restrained in a bed. But that was after he ran away, stole food from a drug store and threatened to jump out the window, Bittingham said. There were “time outs,” he said, but it was typical discipline.

He pointed out that the family enjoyed camping trips, boating trips, Bengals and Reds games, a vacation to North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

“This wasn’t some house of horrors,” Brittingham said.

The trial began Tuesday with opening statements in Judge Alison Hatheway's courtroom. Testimony is set to resume Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Torture and cruelty' to boy at center of Rodriguez child abuse trial