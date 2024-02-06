Torture, kidnap convictions bring 40 years in prison

Feb. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — It was one of the worst cases court officials said they've seen in the course of their careers in northern Michigan.

On Monday afternoon after the woman he attacked spoke before teary-eyed observers, Christopher Blaine Thomas, 39, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in state prison for kidnapping, torturing and sexually assaulting the woman he had stalked for more than a decade.

In December, he accepted a deal with the prosecutor's office and pleaded guilty to kidnapping, torture and aggravated stalking in exchange for the dismissal of five other felony charges — four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of first-degree home invasion.

Early on the morning on Oct. 7, 2022, Thomas broke into the woman's Blair Township home, strangled and bound her with tape and a ball-gag before driving her to a nearby storage unit that he had outfitted specifically for the crimes, according to police reports.

Once inside the storage unit, he sexually assaulted the woman until she bargained with him to release her — not to kill her and stage her death at Lake Michigan as he had originally planned. After 13 hours in the storage unit, he let her go.

In the victim impact statement she read aloud in court Monday during his sentencing hearing, she described spending the 11 hours after the assaults at Munson Medical Center being treated for her injuries and undergoing rape kit protocols.

"In the attack, Christopher choked me and violated my body," she read. "In doing so, he also smothered my independence, which he claimed he was so attracted to."

The evidence that was collected as part of that testing is what led to some of the charges that were filed against Thomas.

"To feel safe returning home permanently, I invested in home-security equipment and reluctantly accepted the new responsibility of owning a firearm," she said in court Monday. "Despite these precautions, I worry about being followed home by a stranger — or that the person knocking on the door intended to assault me.

"I became easily startled in public spaces — and even in my own home."

Before the night of that violent kidnap and assaults, she had not spoken to Thomas since 2014, when she had been granted a Personal Protection Order against him in Antrim County. That order had expired in 2020.

In Grand Traverse County, her July 2022 request for an "ex parte" personal protection order against Thomas had been denied. "Ex parte" means that all parties to the dispute are not present when the order is issued.

In that request, she said Thomas had begun stalking her when they first met in college downstate more than a decade ago. Because of the trauma of her experience, she estimated that she has lost about $40,000 in wages after being unable to work full-time as a social worker. She also had to sell her house as result.

"In my eyes, there's no appropriate restitution for what Christopher took from me," she said in court Monday. "No words or money can restore the time, money, privacy or dignity that he took from me."

"I never want to worry about him hurting me or another woman ever again," she said, concluding her statement. "I ask that the court protect myself and other women from being stalked and raped by this sick and destructive man by considering the longest sentence permitted by law."

In eight years on the bench, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer said he's never seen a crime like this.

State sentencing guidelines for Thomas's first two counts of kidnapping and torture are a range of between slightly more than 11 years to approximately 19 years, according to the pre-sentencing report. For the third count of aggravated stalking, those guidelines recommend between seven months to just under two years.

Elsenheimer said those guidelines are not absolute, and the court is allowed to stray from them if warranted.

In this case, it's warranted, he said, noting, "I don't see any potential for any rehabilitation here whatsoever."

"If you had any potential to be rehabilitated," the judge told Thomas, "then this matter would've been resolved 12 years ago."

Elsenheimer cited the average life expectancy for a man like Thomas, according to data from the Social Security Administration, is 80 years old — or 41 years from now. That's the number the judge used to arrive at the sentence he imposed.

In total, he sentenced Thomas to serve between 40 and 60 years at the Michigan Department of Corrections for the first two counts of kidnapping and torture, along with just under two years to five years for the third count of aggravated stalking.

"I'd ask the court to consider all of the defendant's actions because this is, just like the Court said, an extraordinary set of circumstances," Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg said. "The defendant's behavior is so egregious that a sentence within the guidelines is wholly inadequate; it doesn't even begin to account for what the defendant put the victim and, quite frankly to some extent, the community through."

Thomas's defense attorney, Jesse Williams, said it's one of the worst cases he's dealt with in the 18 years he's been practicing law. "It's the worst nightmare for anyone, quite frankly."

Thomas gave his own statement prior to the sentence being handed down.

"I am tremendously sorry for my actions," he said. "There's no way to really punish me for what I've done because it's so horrendous — I know that.

"I wish I could take it all back, but I can't."

Thomas had no prior felonies. All court records show is a misdemeanor charge for stalking in 2010 in Big Rapids.

He has 485 days of credit for the time he's already served while he was incarcerated in the Grand Traverse County Jail. All of the sentences will be served concurrently, the judge said.

But if Thomas should be released from prison prior to his death, Elsenheimer ordered that he be required to wear a GPS tracker for the rest of his life.