The tortured, touching love saga of Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis

Randall Roberts
Updated
Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis during The 28th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis attend the Grammy Awards in 1986. (Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection / Getty)

Starting in the mid-1960s, Cicely Tyson had a decades-long, on-again, off-again romance with trumpeter Miles Davis that peaked with their 1981 marriage and ended in a 1989 divorce.

Behind the scenes it was a turbulent relationship, according to both, but during their time in the spotlight, they were one of the most striking, stylish couples in America: she an Oscar-nominated, barrier-breaking dramatic actress and movie star known for an unwavering dedication to her craft; he a revered, charismatic jazz musician and innovator with an addictive personality and a bad reputation.

"Miles and I were among a handful of Black power couples of the sixties, an artistic duo that drew stares," wrote Tyson, who died last week at age 96, in "Just As I Am," her just-published autobiography. "I felt proud to stand alongside Miles, loved folding my silk-gloved hands into his strong ones."

One measure of their fame? The Tyson/Davis nuptials were held at then-high-flying comedian Bill Cosby's house and officiated by then-Atlanta mayor Andrew Young.

It's a relationship that both Tyson and Davis, who died of organ failure in 1991, extensively addressed in their respective autobiographies and the dueling narratives collide in some serious drama. Driven by equal parts tenderness and fury, their story is marked by Davis' expansive mid-period soul-jazz experiments and Tyson's rise as one of the most acclaimed Black actresses of her generation.

Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis
Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis attend the premiere of "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" on July 31, 1968 in New York City. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection / Getty)

Tyson writes of first seeing Davis perform years earlier and being immediately taken with his presence: "There he was onstage, short 'fro, sculpted cheekbones, skin so velvety dark that it almost looked unreal. And boy was he sharp: Brooks Brothers blazer, coolness personified." She later describes him as "a shiny penny, Black as me and then some."

Their relationship started in New York in 1966 after they ran into each other a few times near Riverside Park in the Upper West Side. Both were living in the neighborhood. Davis, then separated from his first wife, had seen Tyson on the TV show "East Side/West Side" and was smitten, he wrote in "The Autobiography of Miles Davis," his vindictive, riveting 1989 book co-written with Quincy Troupe.

"[S]he wore her hair in an Afro and she was always intelligent when I saw her. I remember wondering what she was like," Davis wrote. "She had a different kind of beauty that you didn't usually see in black women on television; she was very proud-looking and had a kind of inner-burning fire that was interesting."

He fell hard for her. The trumpeter — whose very livelihood depended on healthy lungs — offered one measure of his feelings for Tyson early in their romance: "She told me she didn't like kissing me with all that cigarette smell on my breath. She said she would stop kissing me if I didn't stop, so I did."

Tyson, who was two years his senior, writes that their conversations "rippled with honesty, with depth of understanding. There is a love that gently guides your palm toward the small of another's back, a care that leads you to ensure no harm ever comes to that person. From the beginning, that is the love I had for Miles. That is the soft place where our connection rested its head."

Within a year of their meeting, Davis featured a closeup of Tyson for the cover of "Sorcerer," his transitional 1967 album of soulful post-bop. "[E]verybody who didn't already know it knew then that we were a twosome," he wrote. The reserved Davis admitted that he was unsure of the romance at first, but that "Cicely is that type of woman who just gets into you, gets inside your blood and your head."

Their first attempt at love didn't last long. By 1968, the philandering Davis was featuring his new amour, Betty Mabry (who, as Betty Davis, released a series of ferocious soul-rock albums), on the cover of his album "Filles de Kilimanjaro." He and Mabry married that same year. They divorced in 1969, Mabry has said, "because of his violent temper."

Tyson soared through the 1970s without Davis, starring in TV and film productions including "Sounder," "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "Roots." As she did, Davis created some of his most out-there jazz-funk records, including "Bitches Brew," "Live Evil" and "Get Up with It" — while doing mountains of cocaine and devolving into a troubled recluse who couldn't retain a housekeeper, let alone a girlfriend.

Tyson was well aware of the trumpeter's ill health during their time apart, Davis wrote, due to "this real tight spiritual thing" they had going. "She kind of knows when I'm not doing too well, when I'm sick and sh—."

Tyson's take? "I'd always get this gnawing feeling in my gut when Miles was in deep trouble."

Reconciling with Davis by the end of the decade, she devoted her energy to his recovery, Davis wrote, adding that Tyson "protected me and started seeing that I ate the right things, and didn't drink as much. She helped get me off cocaine." He added: "All of a sudden I started thinking clearer, and that's when I really started thinking about music again."

He issued his first studio album in six years, "The Man with the Horn," in 1981, and followed that in 1983 with "Star People," a beat-driven fusion album. Though Davis never explicitly cited Tyson as a musical muse, the final composition, "Star on Cicely," was named for his wife.

Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis, 1983.
Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis at the premiere of "Yentl" in November 1983. (Associated Press)

The couple's connection confused many in Tyson's world. While considered a renegade artist, Davis' addictions weren't much of a secret and Tyson was uninterested in drugs. Nor could the self-centered musician resist cheating. His love life in the late 1960s was a series of overlapping encounters fueled by ego and lies that damaged everyone but himself. His book revels in these exploits.

"Just As I Am," by contrast, is brimming with compassion. “The Miles I knew was sensitive and ailing, bruised by the hurts this life metes out," Tyson writes. "With trembling lips, he told me of the years during his childhood in East St. Louis when he’d been called Blackie by his friends and even some of his family, gazed down upon as a nobody, rendered invisible by his dark hue."

Despite concern from Tyson's circle of friends, the relationship continued, writes Tyson. "I married Miles not because of the world's opinion of either of us, but because of who we were for one another in private." She adds that "his behavior sometimes disturbed me greatly, even humiliated me. And yet more than anger, I felt compassion, and pity for his sad state. It is possible to be at once hurt by a man and heartbroken for him. I could not let Miles throw himself away." They were married on Thanksgiving, 1981.

How did the musician repay her? "I even went to bed with a woman I knew five days after Cicely and I were married, because I didn't feel that sex thing for Cicely anymore."

Davis was never fully drug-free when he and Tyson were married and within a few years, the marriage was in trouble. Long rumored to have been violent with his two other wives, Davis punched Tyson in the chest on one occasion. He immediately apologized, Tyson writes: "That incident marked the first and last time Miles ever struck me."

The actress left Davis in late 1987 after she found out about another one of his dalliances. Their marriage unofficially ended at the door to their Upper West Side apartment, where Davis tried to stop Tyson from leaving and she grabbed him by the back of his hair. "By the time he struggled free, I was holding a whole bushel of his weave in my right hand. I hurled it to the ground, marched out the door and slammed it shut."

After the divorce was finalized, Davis' health deteriorated. Suffering organ failure after decades of drug and alcohol abuse, he was hospitalized in 1991. Tyson couldn't visit him, but Davis relayed a message through her best friend, Barbara Warren. As Tyson recounts, just as Warren was leaving the hospital room, he motioned for her.

"She leaned down close so she could hear him over the hum of the breathing machines. 'Tell Cicely I'm sorry,' he whispered through labored breaths. "Tell her I'm very, very sorry."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

    An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said. The army said in a statement that “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem. No soldiers were hurt.

  • Sanction Putin's inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally

    A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin's inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia's elite. Leonid Volkov, who is wanted by Russian authorities on accusations he illegally encouraged minors to attend anti-Kremlin protests, made the call on the eve of a court hearing that could see Navalny jailed for three-and-a-half years. Navalny, one of Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesAmerica's overreaction syndromeEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • Co-founder of anti-Trump Republican group accused of sexual harassment by 21 men

    An anti-Trump Republican group branded one of its co-founders "a predator, a liar, and an abuser" after he was accused of sexually harassing young men who aspired to a career in politics. The Lincoln Project, a high-profile group which formed during the election campaign to prevent Donald Trump's re-election, said it was "disgusted and outraged" by the alleged actions of co-founder John Weaver. Mr Weaver, a veteran Republican strategist who helped run the presidential campaigns of the late senator John McCain and the former Ohio governor John Kasich, has been accused of sending unsolicited and sexually charged messages to 21 young men online. In some instances, the men claimed Mr Weaver, 61, suggested that he could help them get work in politics while asking them to send lewd pictures. None of the men accused Mr Weaver of unlawful behaviour. One of the alleged victims, Cole Trickle Miele, said the Republican strategist began contacting him in 2015 - when he was just 14 years old.

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”

  • WH clarifies intent of Biden meeting with GOP senators on relief package

    At a briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden’s meeting with Republican senators is for the purpose of exchanging ideas on a coronavirus relief package, not for the president to make or accept an offer on the legislation.

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesAmerica's overreaction syndromeEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • France and Germany mull sanctions on vaccine providers as EU row over delays escalates

    France and Germany threatened legal action against AstraZeneca on Sunday as they scrambled to explain their shortages in vaccine supplies and warned that any firm which favoured UK orders for the jabs would be penalised. Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, threatened sanctions against the Anglo-Swedish firm, which produces the Oxford vaccine, if it emerged that Britain had been given priority. "If there is a problem and that other countries have been favoured - for example the UK over us - then we will defend our interests," Mr Beaune said on Sunday. "Contracts are not moral commitments, they are legal commitments. Penalties or sanctions can be triggered in every contract." It came as Berlin and Rome issued similar threats to vaccine providers, in the latest stage of a bitter row in Europe over delays in the production and delivery of Covid jabs. "If we find out that individual companies are not maintaining their side of the bargain then we'll have to make a decision on legal measures," Peter Altmaier, the German economy minister, told Die Welt newspaper. Mr Altmaier, a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel, also warned vaccine producers that "it is in no way acceptable that another country is retrospectively favoured over the EU." AstraZeneca says it will deliver 4.6 million doses to France by the end of March, which is half the amount that was initially agreed upon. It has also significantly reduced its delivery targets for the EU for the first quarter of the year, leading to a furious response from Brussels, which accuses the company of offering preferential treatment to the UK. Among the sanctions being considered by France include withholding payments, cancelling subsequent orders and seeking compensation for a breach of contract. Mr Beaune said an investigation into vaccine deliveries to Britain by EU-based factories was already underway. As the third wave of coronavirus spreads across the continent, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, is resisting calls to impose a third lockdown and has instead tightened existing restrictions. "When you're French, you have everything you need to succeed providing you dare to try," he is said to have told ministers on Friday, though the refusal to declare a full lockdown went against his own scientific advisers' recommendations. Polish police launched tear gas and stun grenades over the weekend as they shut down illegal discos and parties in the cities of Wroclaw and Rybnik. As in other European cities, some businesses have opened for trade in defiance of the rules while protests over Covid restrictions have broken out in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Denmark. Dutch police arrested at least 30 people in Amsterdam on Sunday as they struggled to prevent a fresh outbreak of anti-lockdown rioting. Thousands of protesters also took to the streets of Vienna over the weekend, taking part in an anti-lockdown demonstration organised by a far-Right group. Similar scenes unfolded in Hungary where a group of 100 restaurants said they would reopen despite facing threats of heavy government fines. It also emerged over the weekend that Boris Johnson forced the EU into making two u-turns on vaccines after Brussels tried to prevent doses in a Belgian factory from reaching the UK, and moved to impose a hard border in Northern Ireland for the same purpose. During two phone calls with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, Mr Johnson is said to have persuaded the EU chief to abandon both proposals, the Mail on Sunday reported. Micheál Martin, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister), told the BBC on Sunday that they were "blindsided" by the EU threat to seal off the frontier. "The problem is the commission took the wrong mechanism in revoking Article 16 of the protocol to deal with it," he said, adding that there were "a lot of lessons to be learned" over vaccine supplies. On Sunday night, Ms von der Leyen announced on Twitter that the EU would ramp up vaccine supplies this week. "[AstraZeneca] will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled. The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she wrote.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

    Iranian state TV on Monday aired the launch of the country's newest satellite-carrying rocket, which it said was able to reach a height of 500 kilometers (310 miles). The rocket, named Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, did not launch a satellite into orbit. The satellite carrier is 25.5 meters (84 feet) long and weighs 52 tons.

  • UK confident of COVID vaccinations after securing EU guarantees

    Britain's government is confident its COVID-19 vaccination programme is secure after receiving guarantees from the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday, trying to smooth over a row about vaccine supplies. Just a month after Britain completed its journey out of the EU's orbit, ties with Brussels were severely tested on Friday when the bloc's plan for export controls on vaccines included triggering an emergency clause in the earlier Brexit deals. The move, which was quickly reversed, united Britain's politicians in criticism of the EU's threat to create a border it has long said it wanted to avoid between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

  • West Virginia's GOP governor supports big pandemic relief bill: 'If we throw away some money, so what?'

    West Virginia's Republican governor and Democratic senator are on two different sides of the pandemic relief debate — but not necessarily the sides you'd expect. Gov. Jim Justice (R) spent the past four years as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and leads a state that voted for Republicans two to one in its 2020 statewide elections. But in a Monday interview with CNN, Justice not only recommitted to working with President Biden; he voiced support for a position even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) won't take. While Justice would like senators on both sides of the aisle to come together on COVID-19 relief, he indicated support for Biden's $1.9 trillion bill over Republicans' more conservative option. It's not worth "trying to be ... fiscally conservative at this point in time," Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying that "if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Manchin has meanwhile called for a more targeted relief bill that only extends stimulus checks to Americans who aren't getting paychecks. Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) also made it clear Sunday that he supports the Democrats' bill. Montana voted for Trump over Biden by about 16 points in November, and also declined to elect former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to replace its Republican senator. But despite his precarious position, Tester affirmed he doesn't think $1.9 trillion is "too much money" right now. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on the coming COVID relief bill vote: "I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money. I think now is not the time to starve the economy ..." pic.twitter.com/XGyNOdUehk — The Recount (@therecount) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesAmerica's overreaction syndromeEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • Nine top New York health officials quit amid Cuomo undercutting expert advice, report says

    Health officials told The New York Times that morale was at an ‘all-time low’ in the state’s Health Department

  • Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

    Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer. Others say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad. The moves are expected to accelerate now that 5 million Hong Kongers are eligible to apply for visas to Britain, allowing them to live, work and study there and eventually apply to become British citizens.

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesAmerica's overreaction syndromeRochester police seen pepper spraying handcuffed, screaming 9-year-old girl in body camera video