Tory big beasts lick their wounds as Brexit rebellion fizzles out

Christopher Hope
·3 min read
Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Iain Duncan Smith
A string of Tory big beasts spent most of Wednesday morning making it clear that they were opposing Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal.

The list of rebels was high-powered – Liz Truss, Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Priti Patel followed Boris Johnson in attacking the Windsor Framework. Soon, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke had added their names.

Overnight estimates from the European Research Group (ERG) of Conservative MPs had been that around 25 Tory MPs would rebel. One Tory leaving an ERG meeting put the number at 35.

In the event, just 22 Conservative MPs rebelled and another 48 abstained. The Government was delighted with the apparent scale of its win.

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, said: “We have voted to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland, through a restored Executive, will have full democratic input to the laws that apply to them.”

Mr Heaton-Harris had even joined Mr Sunak in the Aye lobby, personally thanking both Tory and Labour MPs for supporting the deal.

The ERG tried to put a brave face on the result, pointing out that, based on the number of  abstentions, 70 Tory MPs – or one-third of the party’s backbenchers – had not supported the Brexit deal.

ERG MPs reported that Tory whips had been handing out permission slips to allow rebels who wanted to vote against the deal to miss it altogether. “The whips were handing out slips like confetti,” said one.

There were even ERG claims that the Government had needed the support of opposition votes because the number of Tories not supporting the deal was greater than its working majority of 68.

This was questioned by senior Tories including Sir Robert Syms, who voted for the deal and said: “Why assume a no-vote would have been a No rather than a Yes?”

The vote is certainly a blow to the influence of the ERG, which perhaps is no longer the united voice corralling dozens of Brexiteers on the backbenches.

The relatively small number of rebels also suggests that big Tory beasts from the Right, such as Ms Truss and Ms Patel, are not able to command legions of backbench supporters as they once might have done.

Seeds of discontent sown

But this might miss the bigger picture. One of the rebels whispered that part of the rebellion was about jostling for the mantle of standard-bearer of the Tory Right.

And why not? If Mr Sunak is leading the party to defeat at the next election – as seems likely, according to polls – then his resignation as leader and a fresh leadership election will be less than two years away.

The beginnings of a betrayal narrative over Brexit are already starting, with Ms Patel writing in The Telegraph that Mr Sunak must go back to Brussels and renegotiate the Windsor Framework.

“While the Prime Minister deserves some credit for making progress in negotiations with the EU, the deal does not represent a good deal for the UK or for Northern Ireland, and does not meet the promises made in our manifesto,” she said.

Future Tory leadership rivals such as Ms Patel and even Mr Johnson will be able to tell members they took a principled stance to protect the Union. Brexit-backing Cabinet ministers who supported the deal, like Suella Braverman, will not.

The result, then, is a win for Mr Sunak. Brexit will get done, after all. But the seeds of discontent over the deal and the influence of the European Union over Northern Ireland have been sown, and some of the big beasts on the Tory Right are ready to exploit it.

