Tory Burch has up to 78% off Cloud Miller sandals, purses and more at this exclusive sale

Tory Burch just an exclusive sale with up to 78% off Cloud Miller sandals, tote bags and more.

If you love Tory Burch sandals, purses and sneakers, we have an exclusive sale for you. The celebrity-favorite designer is offering a massive lineup of savings right now and we rounded up all the must-shop steals. Whether you're after purses, shoes or clothing, these Tory Burch deals will please.

Shop Tory Burch Private sale

Now through Sunday, February 26 you can save up to 78% on hundreds of Tory Burch styles during the Tory Burch Private sale. With discounts on all the accessories you need for spring break, date night and beyond, you can save big on signature Tory Burch sneakers, contemporary handbags and more.

For the perfect spring accessory, opt for the Tory Burch small Perry triple-compartment tote bag. Typically retailing for $398, the spacious purse can be yours for just $279 today. The leather handbag features a center zip pocket, a removable crossbody strap and three interior compartments for all your everyday essentials.

Tory Burch Cloud Miller Sandal

Save nearly $80 on the Tory Burch Cloud Miller Sandal right now.

If you're dreaming of spring break and warmer weather, consider the iconic Tory Burch Cloud Miller sandal. These sandals are a seasonal staple and right now, they are on sale for $79 off. Typically $198, you can scoop these classic sandals for just $119, making this an incredible deal you won't want to miss.

$119 at Tory Burch

Stay trendy this year with Tory Burch accessories and pick up stylish staples on sale by shopping the best Tory Burch deals today. Just be sure to shop fast—the most popular items are selling quick!

Tory Burch purse deals

Shop the best Tory Burch purse deals at the designer's Private sale happening now.

Tory Burch sandal and shoe deals

Score huge discounts on Tory Burch sandals, boots, sneakers and more at this sale.

Shop the Tory Burch Private sale

