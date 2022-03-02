Tory Burch Appoints Yves Coppin as President of Europe and the Middle East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Lockwood
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tory Burch
    Tory Burch
    American fashion designer, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Tory Burch LLC has named Yves Coppin president of Europe and the Middle East, effective immediately.

In this post, Coppin will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s business in these markets. Based in Milan, he reports to Pierre-Yves Roussel, chief executive officer of Tory Burch.

More from WWD

Coppin joins Tory Burch from Celine where he was managing director for Greater China & APAC. Previously, he was president of China & APAC for Berluti and regional director for Moët Hennessy for APAC. He earlier was brand manager at Mars Inc. in France.

“Yves is a seasoned leader whose experience in our industry is matched by his track record of success. With his entrepreneurial mindset, global perspective and people leadership skills, he is an excellent addition to our team as we build on our success in Europe and the Middle East. I look forward to working with him,” said Roussel.

Coppin said: “Tory Burch is an extraordinary company with beautiful designs, an innovative approach and a clear sense of purpose at the core. I have admired the brand and its success for years and am excited to work with Tory, Pierre-Yves and the team as we take the business in Europe and the Middle East to the next level.”

Coppin succeeds Stefano Sutter who left the company last September. Sutter had been in the role since February 2019.

Burch, which was founded in 2004, has been making substantial inroads and investments in the Europe and Middle East. The company launched its first European flagship in London in 2010, and now has three stores in the city as well as boutiques across the continent, including Paris, Rome and Munich.

It also has a robust and growing presence in the Middle East with stores in locations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to these boutiques, Burch has a rapidly growing e-commerce business in these regions with eight local websites and wholesale distribution in select department stores and specialty stores.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Tory Burch Receives Retail Excellence Award From Wharton’s Baker Retailing Center

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2022

Fearless Fund Teams Up With Tory Burch Foundation and The Cru

Recommended Stories

  • Liquor stores drop Russian-sourced vodka

    Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against Ukraine, governors and lawmakers in numerous U.S. states ceased the purchase and sale of Russian-sourced alcohol.

  • Commodities Jump Most Since 2009 as Ukraine War Threatens Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity prices soared the most since 2009 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens key supplies of energy, crops and metals that were already tight as major economies emerged from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden Assails

  • What? That vodka isn't really from Russia? Here's where the liquor actually comes from

    Most vodka sold in the U.S. is not actually from Russia. However, a popular brand does come from Ukraine.

  • Wells Fargo pledges $1 million aid for Ukraine, people fleeing Russian invasion

    Wells Fargo & Co, the United States' fourth-largest bank, said on Wednesday it was donating $1 million to the American Red Cross and other nonprofit groups that are helping Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees. The pledge by Wells Fargo follows similar announcements by JPMorgan Chase & Co, Jefferies Financial Group Inc and other companies that have begun offering aid to Ukraine and people fleeing the war following Russia's invasion. Wells Fargo's donation will go to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and the USO, which supports American service members in Eastern Europe, according to a statement.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here are all the Western companies severing ties with Russia

    Shell, BP, Volvo, and Harley Davidson are some of the Western companies suspending business in Russia.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Shares of Cortes Campers parent triple on news of first travel trailer shipment

    A week ago, US Lighting said its Cortes Camper unit had shipped its first 17-foot, molded fiberglass travel trailer to RV Center Idaho. Now, the shares of parent US Lighting Group have more than tripled.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own about $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

  • Accel announces new $650 million fund to back Indian startups

    Accel has announced its seventh India fund, with $650 million to invest as the storied venture investor looks to double down on its bet on the world’s second-largest internet market and also be more aggressive in the Southeast Asia region, two partners told TechCrunch in an interview. The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a large portfolio of unicorn startups in the South Asian country.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Businesses Anybody Can Understand

    Investors don't have to dive into confusing business models or new technologies to generate good, reliable dividend income.

  • Ford Doesn’t Want to Get Disrupted by Tesla, So It’s Disrupting Itself

    Ford announces bold plans to reorganize its operations. The auto maker wants to make sure its legacy auto business doesn't get in the way of EV growth.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • The stock market has more downside coming as investors chase the dip rather than throw in the towel, Bank of America says

    If a tactical rebound in the S&P 500 stalls below key resistance near 4600, "the risk remains for a deeper drawdown to 4000 to 3800," BofA said.

  • Jamie Dimon warns the West's sanctions on Russia could have 'unintended consequences' and says market volatility is here to stay

    JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon told investors to brace for "a lot of volatility" and said the SWIFT sanctions throw up a number of problems.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The steep declines in some individual stocks might be a great entry point right now, especially for long-term investors.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -166.67% and 2.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?