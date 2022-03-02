Tory Burch Appoints Yves Coppin as President of Europe and the Middle East

Tory Burch LLC has named Yves Coppin president of Europe and the Middle East, effective immediately.

In this post, Coppin will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s business in these markets. Based in Milan, he reports to Pierre-Yves Roussel, chief executive officer of Tory Burch.

Coppin joins Tory Burch from Celine where he was managing director for Greater China & APAC. Previously, he was president of China & APAC for Berluti and regional director for Moët Hennessy for APAC. He earlier was brand manager at Mars Inc. in France.

“Yves is a seasoned leader whose experience in our industry is matched by his track record of success. With his entrepreneurial mindset, global perspective and people leadership skills, he is an excellent addition to our team as we build on our success in Europe and the Middle East. I look forward to working with him,” said Roussel.

Coppin said: “Tory Burch is an extraordinary company with beautiful designs, an innovative approach and a clear sense of purpose at the core. I have admired the brand and its success for years and am excited to work with Tory, Pierre-Yves and the team as we take the business in Europe and the Middle East to the next level.”

Coppin succeeds Stefano Sutter who left the company last September. Sutter had been in the role since February 2019.

Burch, which was founded in 2004, has been making substantial inroads and investments in the Europe and Middle East. The company launched its first European flagship in London in 2010, and now has three stores in the city as well as boutiques across the continent, including Paris, Rome and Munich.

It also has a robust and growing presence in the Middle East with stores in locations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to these boutiques, Burch has a rapidly growing e-commerce business in these regions with eight local websites and wholesale distribution in select department stores and specialty stores.

