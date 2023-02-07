Tory Burch just dropped tons of new markdowns for Valentine's Day—save up to 50% on purses and shoes
Shop the best Tory Burch Valentine's Day deals on trendsetting handbags, shoes and more.
Pick up a pair of bestselling Cloud Miller sandals for an incredible discount or opt for a cute carryall at a huge markdown for a limited time.
Love is in the air at Tory Burch. The celebrity-favorite designer is offering a stunning lineup of savings for Valentine's Day 2023 and we rounded up all the must-shop bargains you can spoil your lovely (or yourself) with come February 14. Whether you're after purses, shoes or clothing these Tory Burch deals will please.
Now through Tuesday, February 22 you can save as much as 50% on hundreds of new sale styles during the Tory Burch Markdown sale. With discounts on all the accessories you need for date night and beyond, you can save big on signature Tory Burch sneakers, contemporary handbags and more.
For the perfect Cupid-approved accessory, opt for the Tory Burch small Perry triple-compartment tote bag. Typically retailing for $398, the spacious purse can be yours for just $279 today. Available in a light pink color that is perfect for Valentine's Day, the leather handbag features a center zip pocket, a removable crossbody strap and three interior compartments for all your everyday essentials.
If your valentine is dreaming of warmer weather, consider gifting them the iconic Tory Burch Cloud Miller sandal. These sandals are a seasonal staple and right now, they are on sale for $49 off. Typically $198, you can scoop these classic sandals for just $149, making this an incredible deal you won't want to miss.
Stay trendy with Tory Burch accessories and pick up stylish staples on sale by shopping the best Tory Burch Valentine's Day deals today. Just be sure to shop fast—the most popular items are selling quick!
Tory Burch Valentine's Day purse deals
Tory Burch Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag from $279 (Save $119)
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Metallic Pave Logo Chain Wallet for $279 (Save $119)
Tory Burch Kira Patchwork Mini Camera Bag for $359 (Save $239)
Tory Burch Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag for $489 (Save $209)
Tory Burch Small Kira Woven Convertible Shoulder Bag for $489 (Save $209)
Tory Burch Valentine's Day shoe and accessory deals
Tory Burch Kira Pavé Enamel Circle-Stud Earring for $79 (Save $39)
Tory Burch T Monogram Good Luck Trainer from $169 (Save $129 to $159)
Tory Burch Miller Watch, Black Patent Leather/Gold-Tone Stainless Steel for $179 (Save $71)
Tory Burch Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot for $289 (Save $169)
