Save an extra 25% on Tory Burch purses, shoes and more—today only

Save an extra 25% on must-have Tory Burch purses, clothing, shoes and more today only.

From stylish shoes to trendy totes, Tory Burch has all the closet staples you need to make a fashion statement this season. Luckily, if you're itching to show off your personal style without breaking the bank, you can shop best-selling clothing and accessories at a huge discount today.

Today, January 9, customers can shop the last day of the Semi-Annual sale and save an extra 25% off sale items. Meanwhile, you can also enjoy free standard shipping and an additional 10% off your first order of $200 or more when you sign up for Tory Burch's free shopping rewards program.

For a cozy shoe you can wear while lounging around the house this winter and still feel like a fashionista, pick up the Tory Burch Miller Cloud shearling sandal. Both versatile and chic, these popular slip-ons feature cork soles and a shearling lined footbed. Usually retailing for $268, you can take them home today for just $119.25 at checkout—a huge $148.75 price cut.

Save hundreds on must-have dresses and fashion pieces right now at Tory Burch.

If a luxe look is what you're after, consider the Tory Burch jersey striped dress, down from $348 to just $156.75. This long T-shirt dress is made with soft cotton and features roomy sleeves, drop shoulders and side pockets. Better still, the jersey comes with a removable belt for effortless customizable styling.

Whether you're after shoes, accessories or handbags, Tory Burch has you covered with hundreds of cute pieces at unbelievable markdowns. If something catches your eye, just be sure to shop fast—today is the last day to scoop these steep savings.

The best deals at the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale

Shop the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale for massive markdowns on designer purses and shoes.

