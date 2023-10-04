Tory conference latest: Rishi Sunak's wife makes surprise speech ahead of PM - watch live

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has delivered a surprise address to Tory conference in Manchester.

She said that she was a “bit of a surprise addition” to the agenda and also a “surprise for my husband too who has no idea what I am going to say”.

Describing Mr Sunak as her “best friend”, Ms Murty told Tory activists: “We are one team and I could not imagine being anywhere else than here today to show my support to him and to the party.”

12:02 PM BST

Akshata Murty speaks of her 'pride' in Rishi Sunak

Concluding her speech, Akshata Murty said: “Rishi, you know this, you know that doing the right thing for the long term even when it is hard is the right thing to do. I hope you also know how proud you make our girls and me every single day.”

She thanked Tory conference for letting her “gatecrash” as she introduced Mr Sunak to the stage.

12:00 PM BST

Sunak 'working hard to do the right thing for the country'

Akshata Murty said that Rishi Sunak has an “incredible zest for life”.

She said that “Rishi cares deeply about this party and the values that underpin it”.

Ms Murty said Mr Sunak was “working hard to do the right thing for the country, not just for now but for the long term”.

“That is why he has told some hard truths already,” she said.

11:55 AM BST

Akshata Murty tells Tory conference: 'I could not imagine being anywhere else'

A conference surprise as Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, takes to the stage ahead of the Prime Minister’s address in Manchester.

Ms Murty received a very loud ovation and sustained applause.

Akshata Murty addresses Tory conference

11:52 AM BST

Mercer urges Tories to 'get to it'

Johnny Mercer told Tory activists: “We must hang together in the months ahead... Now is the time for focus, a focus on our nation, on the mission above ourselves.

“If we do that I am convinced we can get there. Let’s get to it.”

Rishi Sunak is up next.

11:45 AM BST

Mercer jokes after being asked to follow Mordaunt speech

Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans’ affairs, has the tough task of following Penny Mordaunt’s barnstorming main hall speech.

Mr Mercer appears to be aware of the challenge.

He started his speech by joking to Tory activists: “If it is any consolation, I was quite surprised they gave me this slot as well.”

11:41 AM BST

Tory activists give Penny Mordaunt enthusiastic welcome

Penny Mordaunt has the conference audience chuckling along in the main hall, writes Ben Riley-Smith.

There were chants of “Penny! Penny!” from a gaggle of young male Tory activists when she took to the stage.

She has stepped forward on the stage, ahead of the podium, and seems to have the crowd with her as she takes it to Sir Keir Starmer.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, addresses Tory conference this morning - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe

11:40 AM BST

Labour want to 'erase everything we have achieved', claims Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt claimed the Labour Party wanted to “erase everything we have achieved”.

The Commons Leader said: “If you remember nothing else from what I have said today, remember this: Stand up and fight.”

She added: “Stand up and fight for the freedoms we have won against socialism whether it is made of velvet or of iron.”

11:34 AM BST

Mordaunt claims Labour want to 'fight the battles of the past' and return to 1980s

Penny Mordaunt said the Conservative Party’s “greatest moments... come from when we feel at our lowest ebb and we face such a moment now”.

The Commons Leader claimed the Labour Party wanted to take the UK back to the 1980s, accusing Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “fight the battles of the past”.

She said: “All that we have worked so hard to achieve is in peril...”

Putting a twist on Margaret Thatcher’s famous comment, Ms Mordaunt added: “Conference, we are not for returning.”

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, addresses Tory conference in Manchester this morning - Danny Lawson/PA

11:30 AM BST

Main hall at Tory conference packed ahead of Rishi Sunak speech

Here’s the scene for the Sunak speech. pic.twitter.com/uwNcxZxh5M — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) October 4, 2023

11:27 AM BST

Pictured: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty walk to main conference hall ahead of PM's speech

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are pictured at Tory conference in Manchester today - Toby Melville /Reuters

11:25 AM BST

Penny Mordaunt urges Tories to 'stand up and fight'

Penny Mordaunt told Tory activists: “No matter what the attack, we don’t back down.”

She added: “Standing up to bullies is what we do.”

The Commons Leader said the Tories are facing the “fight of our lives” at the next general election as she said the party must now “stand up and fight... against the odds, against the polling”.

11:23 AM BST

Huge ovation for Penny Mordaunt as she says today is a 'turning point' for Tories

Penny Mordaunt is now on stage in the main hall at Tory conference in Manchester.

After a lengthy ovation and sustained applause from Tory activists, the Commons Leader said: “Wow. Fantastic. Conference I want you to know the feeling is entirely mutual.”

Ms Mordaunt said “this is the turning point” for the Tories and the point from which the Conservative Party will be measured.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, addresses the Tory conference in Manchester this morning - Carl Court /Getty Images Europe

11:10 AM BST

Sunak to speak for 55 minutes

Proceedings are about to get underway in the main conference hall in Manchester.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Speaker, will be up first at 11.15am, followed by Johnny Mercer, the veterans’ affairs minister.

Then it will be time for Rishi Sunak’s speech. The Prime Minister will reportedly speak for about 55 minutes.

I will do my best to guide you through the key developments.

10:57 AM BST

10:54 AM BST

What is Rishi Sunak going to say in his speech?

Rishi Sunak will use his speech later this morning to argue that there is currently “the undeniable sense that politics just doesn’t work the way it should”.

He will say there is a “feeling that Westminster is a broken system – and the same goes for Holyrood, Cardiff Bay and Stormont”.

‌He will add: “It isn’t anger, it is an exhaustion with politics. In particular, politicians saying things, and then nothing ever changing. And you know what – people are right. Politics doesn’t work the way it should.

“We’ve had 30 years of a political system which incentivises the easy decision, not the right one. Thirty years of vested interests standing in the way of change.”

10:43 AM BST

Former Tory MP Nadine Dorries criticises Rishi Sunak: 'The PM nobody voted for'

The saddest take away from #ConservativeConference is that it’s dominated by individuals using it as a platform to promote their own ambition as potential future leaders and nothing about the state the country and the party is in. It’s a total, utter, chaotic mess - not helped by… — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 4, 2023

10:35 AM BST

Senior Tory MP responds to HS2 decision

The only thing worse than a white elephant is half of one #HS2 — William Wragg MP (@William_Wragg) October 4, 2023

10:27 AM BST

Who is delivering a speech at Tory conference today?

There are only three senior Tory figures due to deliver a speech in the main hall at conference in Manchester today.

Things are supposed to get underway at 11.15am. This is the schedule.

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons

Johnny Mercer, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party

10:10 AM BST

What will Andy Street do?

That is the question on many people’s lips this morning in Manchester ahead of Rishi Sunak’s speech when the PM is expected to confirm he is scrapping the northern leg of HS2.

Mr Street, the Tory Mayor of the West Midlands, said earlier this week that he “won’t let HS2 go without a fight” amid speculation he could resign if the Birmingham to Manchester leg is axed.

A spokesman for Mr Street told Times Radio’s Kate McCann this morning that Mr Street intended to “listen to PM speech and respond accordingly”.

A senior Tory resignation would be an explosive end to conference in Manchester and No10 will be bracing for what could be a bombshell response to Mr Sunak’s address.

10:00 AM BST

Pictured: Mordaunt arrives at Tory conference ahead of Sunak speech

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, arrives at Tory conference in Manchester this morning - Jon Super/AP

09:39 AM BST

Substantial queue already for Sunak's speech

With two and a half hours to go until Rishi Sunak makes his conference speech, a substantial queue has already built up for seats in the main hall, writes Gordon Rayner.

With so many seats in the conference hall reserved for VIPs and others, space is limited for those who do not have a seat set aside for them.

By 9.30am ushers were already telling those joining the queue that it was unlikely they would get in for the speech.

Tory activists queue ahead of Rishi Sunak's speech at Tory conference today - Gordon Rayner

09:37 AM BST

Pictured: Grant Shapps takes part in a TV interview on day four of Tory conference

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, appears on Sky News this morning - Adam Vaughan /Shutterstock

09:20 AM BST

'Inconceivable' that Autumn Statement would increase taxes, says Rees-Mogg

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be “inconceivable” for Jeremy Hunt to bring forward an Autumn Statement on November 22 which raised taxes.

The former Cabinet minister told Times Radio: “I think it is inconceivable that the Chancellor will bring forward an Autumn Statement that increases the burden of taxation as a percentage of GDP.”

Sir Jacob argued earlier this morning that tax cuts are possible now (see the post below at 08.57).

09:12 AM BST

Braverman: Tories are 'raising our game'

There’s a positive atmosphere at this year’s @Conservatives conference. I’ve enjoyed meeting hundreds of members & supporters.



Thank you for all you do for our great nation.



We’re raising our game.



Looking forward to the big event: the Prime Minister’s speech. https://t.co/UDg5g4zJFw — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 4, 2023

09:10 AM BST

HS2 an 'extravagant and out of control project', says Rees-Mogg

HS2 is an “extravagant and out of control project”, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said this morning as he welcomed the prospect of the Birmingham to Manchester leg being scrapped.

The former business secretary told Times Radio: “We have got to the position where we have the highest level of tax to GDP this country has had in 70 years. We need to cut our coat according to our cloth, by which I mean we need to reduce spending.

“It would be very good news if HS2, an extravagant and out of control project, is cut back. We need to be saving money and giving it back to people.”

08:57 AM BST

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg insists tax cuts are possible now

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg disagreed with Jeremy Hunt’s position that tax cuts are not possible in the short term.

The Chancellor argued earlier this week that big tax cuts now would be inflationary and he was unsure when the public finances would allow for tax cuts to be brought forward.

But Sir Jacob told Times Radio: “I think there are tax cuts you can make in the short term. There are tax cuts you could make that would sufficiently help the economy to make up for any loss of revenue. And not all tax changes would be inflationary.”

He added: “It is not true to say that tax cuts are de facto inflationary.”

08:52 AM BST

Tories should make 'sensible' manifesto pledge to leave ECHR, says Rees-Mogg

The Tories should pledge in their next election manifesto to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said this morning.

The former business secretary said such a pledge would be “sensible”.

He told Times Radio: “I would like to see that in the manifesto. I don’t think you can do it without a manifesto commitment so I don’t think it would be possible to do before a general election.

“But I think it would be a sensible manifesto commitment.”

08:49 AM BST

Rees-Mogg hoping PM's speech will be 'icing on the cake' at 'excellent' conference

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said he hoped Rishi Sunak will put the “icing on the cake” at Tory conference by delivering a strong speech at lunchtime.

Asked who he believed had the better conference out of Mr Sunak, Liz Truss and Suella Braverman, the former business secretary told Times Radio: “Oh, the Conservative Party has had a good conference... because the Conservative Party has had a good party conference it is a good party conference for the leader of the leader so it has been good for Rishi Sunak.

“He has had an excellent conference. Let us hope that he has a speech that puts the icing on the cake.”

08:29 AM BST

Is Rishi Sunak delivering on his five key pledges?

The Telegraph has been keeping track of Rishi Sunak’s five priorities and assessing whether the Prime Minister is making progress on them.

This is the latest assessment:

08:22 AM BST

Labour poll lead over Tories rebounds to 19 points

Labour’s poll lead over the Tories has rebounded to 19 points.

A new Savanta survey, conducted between September 29 and October 1, put Labour on 46 per cent of the vote which was an increase of two points on the previous poll conducted between September 22-24.

The Tories were on 27 per cent, suffering a three point fall.

The Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 11 per cent, Reform UK was on five per cent and the Greens were on four per cent.

🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention



📈19pt Labour lead



🌹Lab 46 (+2)

🌳Con 27 (-3)

🔶LD 11 (=)

➡️Reform 5 (=)

🌍Green 4 (=)

🎗️SNP 3 (+1)

⬜️Other 4 (=)



2,129 UK adults, 29 Sept - 1 Oct



(chg 22-24 Sept) pic.twitter.com/LSJ5yqwrJf — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) October 4, 2023

08:12 AM BST

Shapps all but confirms HS2 northern leg will be axed

Grant Shapps all but confirmed that HS2 will be axed between Birmingham and Manchester by Rishi Sunak in his Conservative conference speech later this morning.

The Telegraph reported on Monday this week that Mr Sunak had made the decision.

The Defence Secretary, who was until September last year transport secretary, told BBC Breakfast: “We have to wait for his actual speech to hear exact confirmation.

“He’s taken a very close careful look at that second part of the HS2 line – I keep reading that HS2 will be scrapped, HS2 will actually run.

“That second part of the line, the balance that has to be made given that bit has not been built yet, is whether it makes sense to carry on building that given the world has changed.”

08:09 AM BST

Sunak speech at 11.45am: What to expect

Rishi Sunak will vow to end 30 years of the status quo in politics when he delivers his speech at Tory conference in Manchester at approximately 11.45am this morning.

He will attempt to portray himself as the change candidate at the next general election and seek to paint Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, as the continuity choice for voters.

The Prime Minister is set to announce that the second leg of HS2, from Birmingham to Manchester, will be scrapped – ending weeks of speculation as he scales back a flagship Tory building project.

But in turn, he will promise billions of pounds for other transport schemes, arguing that he is a political leader who is honest with the public and willing to take big calls ahead of an election being planned for autumn 2024.

Other announcements will be signalled. Moves considered in recent weeks include scrapping A-levels, further action to crack down on poor-quality university degrees, and new anti-smoking measures.

08:05 AM BST

Burnham will press Starmer to commit to reviving HS2 northern leg

Andy Burnham said he will try to persuade Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party to make a commitment to reinstate the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

Asked if the party would reinstate the section of the route which Rishi Sunak is expected to scrap, Mr Burnham told BBC Breakfast: “I certainly hope so. There is an outstanding commitment from the party to build Northern Powerhouse Rail in full.

“Like us the Labour Party will have to look at what is announced today but I absolutely will be hoping to persuade them to go ahead with it.”

'Will Labour reinstate that link?'



Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, is asked on #BBCBreakfast if his party will reinstate the HS2 rail line to Manchester which Rishi Sunak is expected to scrap todayhttps://t.co/gDn3a2mmXC pic.twitter.com/9Cbm1AAE4A — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 4, 2023

08:01 AM BST

Andy Burnham blasts PM over 'desperate' decision to axe HS2 northern leg

Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, accused Rishi Sunak of “ripping up” long term decisions over the expected move to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

Mr Burnham said the Prime Minister was making “short term desperate decisions”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “The Prime Minister will stand in front today of a slogan saying long term decisions. Hang on a minute, these were long term decisions that had been taken to connect the country with modern high speed rail.

“Actually he is ripping up those long term decisions and actually taking some quite short term desperate decisions as far as i can see at that conference this week.”

07:54 AM BST

'This is certainly no Enoch Powell situation''

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s rhetoric in her speech yesterday was “certainly no Enoch Powell situation”, her Cabinet colleague Grant Shapps said this morning as he defended her claim that a “hurricane” of mass migration was coming.

The Defence Secretary told Times Radio: “She makes the absolutely correct point we’ve already seen a lot of movement… we could see a lot more, a hurricane, as she describes it, of people moving.”

Asked about comparisons which have been made to Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech, Mr Shapps said: “So many people are from immigrant backgrounds in this country. I think I’m third generation myself… Suella’s first generation, her parents came over in the 60s. So this is certainly no Enoch Powell situation, is it, to make the very obvious point.”

07:50 AM BST

Poll: Six in 10 voters believe Sunak is 'incompetent'

Almost six in 10 voters believe Rishi Sunak is an “incompetent” premier in a set back for the Prime Minister ahead of his keynote address at Tory conference later today.

A new poll conducted by Savanta between September 22-24 found that 58 per cent of voters believe Mr Sunak is incompetent. Just over one third of voters - 34 per cent - believe Mr Sunak is competent.

In a further headache for Mr Sunak some 36 per cent of 2019 Tory voters believe he is an incompetent PM.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, walks in the rain at Tory conference in Manchester yesterday - Toby Melville /Reuters

07:43 AM BST

Scrapping HS2 northern leg could be 'fantastic levelling up opportunity', says Shapps

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, suggested there may be more “worthwhile” ways of spending money than on completing the Manchester to Birmingham leg of HS2.

Rishi Sunak is expected to confirm in his speech today that the leg has been scrapped.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Shapps said there had been a “change in travel patterns” since the pandemic and suggested there could be “fantastic levelling opportunity” from diverting funding to other projects.

Asked whether ministers were turning their back on levelling up by scrapping part of the planned rail line, Mr Shapps said: “It absolutely is not turning our back at all.

“In fact, of course, we need to wait for the Prime Minister’s speech. If he were to scrap the second leg of HS2… and take that money, you can’t really judge it without finding out where that money is going to be spent because that could actually have a fantastic levelling up opportunity. Billions of pounds, tens of billions of pounds, so what could that be spent on?

“And perhaps there are things which are worthwhile doing more than building a high-speed rail line given Covid, given what’s happened, given the change in travel patterns.”

07:40 AM BST

Poll: Majority believe Sunak doing a bad job on all five of his priorities

A majority of the British public believe Rishi Sunak is doing a bad job delivering on his five key priorities in a set back for the Prime Minister ahead of his keynote speech at Tory conference today.

Mr Sunak pledged in January to halve inflation, grow the economy, cut government debt, reduce NHS waiting lists and “stop the boats”.

In a new poll of 1,000 British adults conducted between September 22-26, Ipsos UK found widespread dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister’s performance on all five priorities, with dissatisfaction having grown across the board since the pollster last asked about them in May.

On halving inflation, 57 per cent said they thought Mr Sunak was doing a bad job, compared to 55 per cent who said the same in May. Only 14 per cent said they thought he was doing a good job, down from 17 per cent.

Some 54 per cent said he was doing a bad job on growing the economy, up from 50 per cent, while 54 per cent said he was doing a bad job on reducing the national debt, up from 49 per cent.

On cutting NHS waiting lists, dissatisfaction has soared with 71 per cent saying the Prime Minister is doing a bad job, compared to 62 per cent in May, while almost two-thirds said he was doing a bad job on stopping small boats crossing the Channel.

