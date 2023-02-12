Tory donor plunged into accounting row as he grapples with £106m tax dispute

Allirajah Subaskaran, Chairman, Lycamobile Group - Shutterstock

One of the Conservative Party’s top donors has been plunged into a row with accountants as his mobile phone empire faces a £100m demand from the taxman over alleged VAT irregularities.

Allirajah Subaskaran, the British-Sri Lankan tycoon behind Lycamobile, has been issued with an unusual “disclaimer of opinion” verdict by auditors of the UK arm of his business.

Auditors to Lycamobile UK Limited said that they had been "unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence" in relation to £18m of loans made by the company to Mr Subaskaran and Mrs P Subaskaran – believed to be his wife, Premantharshini Subaskaran.

A further £169m of debts owed by a complex web of related party companies could similarly not be verified, auditors from PKF Littlejohn found, according to recent corporate filings.

Mark Ling, senior statutory auditor at PKF Littlejohn, concluded: “These matters individually and together represent a material and pervasive issue.”

Gavin Pearson, a managing director at Quantima Advisory who specialises in forensic accounting, said: “It is extremely rare for an audit report to include a disclaimer opinion, given this means that the auditors are saying that they can’t form an opinion on the accuracy of the financial statements.

“The issue leading to the disclaimer was that the auditors had been unable to satisfy themselves that the company would, in some scenarios, be able to collect sufficient liquidity from related party companies and directors in order to remain a going concern [to continue trading solvently].”

Lycamobile was founded by Mr Subaskaran in 2006, specialising in cheap pay-as-you-go sim cards for people wanting to make calls in the UK and abroad.

Lycamobile lays claim to being the “world's largest international mobile virtual network operator with over 16 million customers and a new customer joining every two seconds”.

Mr Subaskaran, whose net worth was estimated at £170m in 2018, donated more than £2m to the Conservative party between 2011 and 2016.

He also supported Boris Johnson during his re-election campaign for London mayor by giving him the use of Lycamobile’s Canary Wharf offices to coordinate telephone canvassing sessions.

In recent years it has been embroiled with a dispute with HM Revenue & Customs.

HMRC issued demands against Lycamobile UK Limited over corporation tax returns between February 2013 and December 2018. HMRC later dropped the determinations following an appeal by the company.

HMRC does, however, continue to dispute Lycamobile UK Limited’s treatment of VAT. The company has estimated that it could owe the taxman £105.5m, including penalties and interest, according to the business’s accounts for 2021, published by Companies House in the middle of last month.

Bosses at Lycamobile said in the accounts that they do not expect the VAT dispute to be resolved within the next 12 months.

PKF Littlejohn declined to comment. Representatives for Lyca Group, which owns Lycamobile, did not respond.