Tory Lanez Was Arrested In Court After Judge Rules Tweet Violated Megan Thee Stallion’s Protection Order Against Him, Out on Bond

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested on April 5 following a court hearing in downtown Los Angeles for violating the Megan Thee Stallion restraining order. It seems that several of the “LUV” singer’s social media posts are what prompted the arrest, according to CBS News.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was out on bond after allegedly shooting Megan in 2020 after a party in the Hollywood Hills. Lanez pleaded not guilty after being charged with assault with a semiautomatic weapon as well as carrying a loaded and unregistered gun in a vehicle. He was also charged with causing bodily injury for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot. Megan was granted an order of protection from him following the shooting, and Lanez was not allowed to contact her or talk about her.

Tony Lanez on Instagram. (Photo: @torylanez/Instagram)

L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Herriford said Lanez violated the protective order by addressing Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, with a tweet posted on Feb. 23 when he wrote “U,” referring to Megan.

“Good D— had me f—ing 2 best friends …. and I got caught… that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …,” he wrote.

Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Prosecutors in the case also noted a social media post by DJ Akademiks which claimed that Lanez’s DNA was not found on the gun, which was later deleted as the DNA was inconclusive.

“BREAKING: It was revealed in court few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.”

And the tweet has been deleted: pic.twitter.com/0yxaH9AsR0 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022

“UPDATE: Tory Lanez trial adjourned til April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client,” wrote Akademiks. “(I saw this doc myself.. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine).”

Megan responded by calling Lanez a liar and posted screenshots accusing the two men of spreading false narratives on social media. She also provided texts which she said was Lanez apologizing on the night of the shooting.

Culture writer Comorienne shared the tweet and noted that Akademiks had access to motions drafted by Lanez’s lawyers. “Thank you for confirming what we all suspected, which is that you have been getting draft motions from Tory Lanez’s legal team before they file them.

Thank you for confirming what we all suspected, which is that you have been getting draft motions from Tory Lanez’ legal team before they file them. https://t.co/E3WUs1ISrL — Comorienne (@_ShamGod) February 23, 2022

Herriford set Lanez’s bond at $350,000. Megan has not yet commented on Lanez and his latest arrest.