Tory Lanez’s bail at risk of being revoked over Rolling Loud appearance: report

Prosecutors have reportedly filed a contempt motion and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday connected to Megan Thee Stallion restraining order

Tory Lanez may wind up back in jail as a result of his surprise cameo at the Rolling Loud music festival last month.

His presence there may have been a violation of his restraining order from Megan Thee Stallion, as previously reported by theGrio.

Now it looks like the Canadian rapper is at risk for jail time after prosecutors took action, TMZ reports citing unnamed sources.

Prosecutors are said to be looking to have bail paid by Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, revoked for allegedly violating the conditions of the restraining order, according to the outlet.

Documents from prosecutors have been filed and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday for the contempt motion. Peterson could have his bail fully revoked, which could lead him to have to pay more in bail or be jailed pending trial, TMZ reports.

If convicted of his initial charges, Peterson faces 22 years and eight months in prison, theGrio previously reported.

Lanez was arrested last October after allegedly shooting Megan, real name Megan Pete, in the foot during a July 2020 altercation.

The Canadian rapper faces felony assault charges, which he pleaded not guilty to in November.

Lanez was issued a protective order in October that stated he was not to be within 100 feet of Megan, according to NME.

Lanez appeared on stage with rapper DaBaby at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25. Megan also performed at the festival and was still backstage when DaBaby performed his set.

