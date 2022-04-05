Tory Lanez arrested again after tweeting about Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez was re-arrested after he violated pre-trial court orders in his felony assault case against Megan Thee Stallion, in which he allegedly shot her in the feet almost two years ago.

During a new hearing on Tuesday (4 April), a judge raised bail on Canadian rapper Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – to $350,000 (£260,000) after it was ruled that his recent tweets breached orders that prohibited him from contacting or harassing Megan.

According to Rolling Stone, the judge claimed his tweets seemed “to be clear messages” directed at the Grammy-winning rapper.

If Peterson is to be released on bail, he is further banned from mentioning Megan “in any social media”. His lawyer has confirmed bail is being posted.

The trial date is tentatively set for 14 September, upon a previous judge’s ruling at the December preliminary hearing that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to call a jury.

In December, Ryan Stogner, a Los Angeles detective, corroborated that Peterson had allegedly fired a semiautomatic weapon near Megan’s feet, injuring her.

Stogner recounted his interviews with Megan, saying: “As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, bitch!’ And he then began firing a weapon at her.”

“[Megan] observed Mr Peterson holding a firearm, and then she observed him start to shoot,” he added.

Peterson was formally charged on 8 October 2020, with one count of assault against Megan using a semiautomatic handgun that “personally inflicted great bodily injury” and one count of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.