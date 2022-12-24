Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rap artist Tory Lanez was convicted Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Lanez, 30, was found guilty on all three felony counts in the shooting that occurred after an argument in Los Angeles. He faces up to 22 years in prison and could be deported to his native Canada. Lanez, who had been free on bail, was taken into custody Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The “Luv” artist was convicted of assault with a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan, 27, whose legal name is Megan Pete, accused Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting her after a party in Los Angeles on July 12, 2020. She said the two artists got into an argument while in a vehicle owned by Lanez.

According to Megan, she stepped out of the vehicle, and Lanez fired the shots at her feet and said, “Dance b---h.” Megan was hospitalized after the incident, and doctors said they removed bullet fragments from her feet.

Megan also said that Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the incident, but she refused.

At trial, Megan said the shooting had “messed up my whole life.” She claimed the rap industry had closed ranks around Lanez and sought to freeze her out for speaking up.

“I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture,” she testified.

Lanez consistently denied he was the person who shot at Megan. He did not testify during the trial. A court order prevented Lanez from explicitly addressing the case or Megan in the two years between the incident and the trial. When he couldn’t hold back on social media in February 2022, his bail was increased for violating the order.

At trial, Lanez’s defense team argued Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, was the person who pulled the trigger. Harris was also riding in the car with the two artists on the night of the incident. She was expected to testify on Megan’s side — she had sent a text that night saying “Tory shot Meg” — but instead contradicted her previous statements while on the stand.

The jury deliberated for about a day and a half.

With News Wire Services