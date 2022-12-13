Tory Lanez faces felony assault charge as trial in Megan Thee Stallion incident begins

Good Morning America

Supporters of Megan Thee Stallion are set to rally outside a courtroom in Los Angeles on Tuesday as the Grammy-winning hip-hop star prepares to testify in the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan in the foot on July 12, 2020. The Gathering for Justice, a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by singer Harry Belafonte, is joining forces with women's advocacy groups and violence prevention organizations, including the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, 2nd Call, Homies Unidos, Take Charge, Inc., COMMUNITYx, Inc. and TimeDon to voice their support for the "Savage" hitmaker as she is expected to recount the events that led to the alleged shooting. A source confirmed to ABC News that Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, is expected to testify on Tuesday.