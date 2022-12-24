Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Faces Up To 22 Years In Prison And Possible Deportation

Tory Lanez, the rapper accused of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument in 2020, has been found guilty. The jury made its decision on Friday afternoon. He was found guilty on all three felony charges.

The ruling comes after a jury of seven women and five men deliberated for three hours on Thursday. During Thursday’s deliberation, the jury heard the last part of the defense’s closing argument, the Associated Press reports. Los Angeles County prosecutors also provided a brief rebuttal during Thursday’s hearing. The jury returned on Friday to resume the hearing.

Lanez faced charges of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said an argument broke out in the car in July 2020 after she left a gathering at Kylie Jenner’s home with Lanez and her friend Kelsey Harris. The 27-year-old said she was walking away form the SUV when Lanez fired shots at her feet and told her “dance b***h.”

“I started walking away, and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, b***h!’” Megan said, according to Newsweek.

She added that she saw Lanez pointing a gun at her.

“I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet, and I see all of this blood,” Megan said.

Lanez’s lawyer said it was Harris who fired the shots. Harris, according to the lawyers, was jealous of Megan’s relationship with Lanez.

Sean Kelly, a Hollywood Hills resident who said he witnessed the incident from his home as it happened on the roadside, testified in court on Tuesday. As Blavity previously reported, Kelly said he first heard the sound of two women fighting. The witness also said there was an angry male, alleged to be Lanez, who started “firing everywhere.” Kelly, however, gave a contradictory statement when he added that he saw muzzle flashes that appeared to come from a woman.