Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion at party

(AP)

Rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hills.

The Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces more than 20 years in prison after a Los Angeles jury convicted him of assault and weapons charges on Friday afternoon.

A jury heard that Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was shot after she and Peterson argued in his SUV after leaving a party at the house of Kylie Jenner.

Ms Pete told the Los Angeles court that Peterson had shot a handgun towards the back of her feet and told her to dance after she got out of his SUV and walked away from it.

She required surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet.

Peterson’s lawyer claimed that the shots had actually been fired by Ms Pete’s former best friend Kelsey Harris in a jealous fight between the two women over Peterson, and claimed he had tried to stop the shooting.

“Megan Pete is a liar. She lied about everything in this case from the beginning,” attorney George Mgdesyan said. “She lied under oath here.”

Ms Harris has said that she did not fire the gun and that Peterson was the shooter.