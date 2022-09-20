Tory Lanez: Los Angeles DA’s Office investigating alleged assault of August Alsina

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has said it is investigating claims that Tory Lanez assaulted August Alsina last September.

Alsina claimed on Instagram that the alleged assault took place after Alsina declined to shake his hand when the pair met in Chicago.

A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the incident was shared by US news website TMZ. In the footage, Lanez can be seen appearing to celebrate, high-fiving others on the scene.

Alsina shared a post to Instagram in which he was pictured with a bloodied mouth and damage to his skin, claiming that Lanez and his team have footage of the entire alleged altercation.

In a statement provided to Pitchfork, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said: “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims.

“The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

Lanez is currently facing assault and weapons charges following the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The Canadian rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, is out on bond and awaiting a trial.

Alsina has suggested that the dispute originated in comments Lanez allegedly made regarding his past romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lanez and Alsina for comment.