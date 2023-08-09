Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot

LOS ANGELES — Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years after he was found guilty of shooting hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after the pair left a Los Angeles party in 2020.

The hearing began Monday and wrapped Tuesday, ending a high-profile case that saw Megan, 28, subjected to what prosecutors called "repeated and grotesque attacks" and cast a spotlight on the scrutiny Black women face when reporting abuse.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, shot the three-time Grammy winner, whose legal name is Megan Pete, following a party at reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home July 12, 2020.

Lanez, 31, had pleaded not guilty, but a jury found him guilty of three felony charges in December: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Lanez addressed the court before the judge handed down his sentence. He apologized for his actions and said he took full responsibility for the 2020 shooting.

“If I could change it, I would but I can’t,” he said. “Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he added. “I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

Lanez looked surprised but remained quiet after receiving the sentence. The mother of his son burst into tears as she was led out of the courtroom.

Matthew Barhoma, a member of Lanez’s legal team, said they plan to file appeals for both the sentence and conviction. The team will also file for bail when they make the sentence appeal.

In handing down his sentence, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford said it was “difficult to reconcile” the doting father and committed philanthropist many described with the person who fired a gun five times at Megan.

“Sometimes good people do bad things,” Herriford said. “Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case.”

Deputy District Attorney Alex Bott, one of the prosecutors in the case, said Lanez called Megan a liar, intimidated her, and harassed her.

“Not only did the defendant do the heinous act of shooting her, he then subjected her to 2 ½ years of hell,” Bott said after the sentence.

The charges carried a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months behind bars. Prosecutors asked for a 13-year sentence, noting in a sentencing memorandum that Lanez re-traumatized the “Savage” rapper with social media posts about the trial, that led his followers to target her.

He also faced possible deportation back to Canada.

“We’re nowhere near that yet,” Jose Baez, one of his attorneys, said about whether Lanez will face deportation.

In seeking a shorter sentence, his lawyers argued for probation and that he be released from jail to a residential substance abuse program. They claimed Lanez has alcohol abuse disorder, anxiety and post-traumatic stress from the unexpected death of his mother when he was 11-years-old.

Prosecutors said they were “skeptical” of those claims, which were not presented throughout the trail.

“This case has nothing to do with mental illness,” said Bott, the prosecutor. “He shot Megan because she bruised his ego.”

Lawyers for the defense countered that there is a clear thread between Lanez’s trauma and heavy alcohol use and his violent actions in 2020.

“Someone has to be severely off to shoot someone because of a bruised ego,” Baez said.

The judge said he was “disinclined” to allow those factors to influence his decision.

Lawyers for Lanez played a lengthy video showing footage of his charity work and family life, which Bott said looked more like an award for “man of the year” than “a misogynist and coward” convicted of shooting an innocent woman.

“Tory Lanez is not the victim in this story,” Bott told the court.

Megan Thee Stallion and two men in suits walks through barricades to enter court (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file)

Megan testified that Lanez shouted for her to "dance" and fired a gun toward her feet when she walked away from an SUV the pair were in with two others. She told the court that she initially told police that she had cut her feet on glass when asked why she was bleeding. Doctors later found bullet fragments in her foot at the hospital that required her to undergo surgery.

In an April interview on “CBS Mornings" prior to the trial, she told Gayle King that she initially lied to police because she feared getting into a more dangerous situation.

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we ... us Black people got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?”

Megan, who publicly named Lanez as the shooter in an Instagram Live video and addressed the incident in her song "Shots Fired," also testified about the physical pain she still endures.

"I couldn’t walk for a while," she said. "I still have nerve damage. I can’t really feel the side of my left foot. The back of my feet are always sore, but I just push through it."

She told the court that Lanez offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

Lanez, who dedicated an entire album to rebutting her version of events, did not testify at trial. His lawyers called Megan’s testimony, that Lanez asked her not to go to police because he was on parole, false and also argued that DNA evidence prosecutors used to identify him as the likely shooter fell short of industry standards.

His legal team also called the trial a "case about jealousy," telling the jurors that Megan and her former friend Kelsey Nicole Harris, who was also in the car at the time of the incident, had gotten into an argument about Lanez and other men.

District Attorney George Gascón said Megan Thee Stallion’s celebrity has put a spotlight on the issue of violence against women.

“There are many people in our community that endure acts of violence every day from people close to them, and feel reluctant to come forward when this happens,” Gascón said. “I hope that Ms. Pete’s bravery gives hope to those that feels helpless.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com