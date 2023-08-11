Tory Lanez speaks out: ‘I have always maintained my innocence’

The rapper was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion.

A defiant Tory Lanez, sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this week for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion, said in a social media post that he’s innocent.

Lanez, in the post, said he “in no way shape or form was apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongly convicted of.” He also said he took responsibility for “all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved.”

Tory Lanez, sentenced this week to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, insists he was wrongfully convicted. Here, he attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience in February 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM)

As theGrio previously reported, the 31-year-old rapper was sentenced in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, all felonies.

In a statement shared on his social media accounts, the rapper addressed his fans, his “Umbrellas,” per People. He wrote in the post, “I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

He continued, “This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

As theGrio previously reported, the highly publicized trial sparked cultural debates in the hip-hop community, with conversations about protecting Black women, gender politics in hip-hop, and more popping up.

During Lanez’s sentencing, Kathy Ta, Los Angeles County deputy district attorney, read a statement from Megan. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace,” the statement read. “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

