Tory Lanez squad sent fake emails about Megan shooting to ‘campaign’ for him: report

A source told Billboard that Lanez’s team emailed the media pretending to be someone from Megan’s label.

The situation involving the shooting of rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion is getting more and more strange.

A source close to the incident has told Billboard magazine that members of Tory Lanez’s squad sent several emails to various media outlets pretending to be a representative of 300 Entertainment, Megan’s record label.

A source told Billboard someone close to Tory Lanez (above) reportedly sent several emails to various media outlets

pretending to be a representative from 300 Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion’s record label.

The report says the Lanez team sent the emails to “campaign press” on the Canadian rapper’s behalf. It alleges that a screenshot of an email, sent to Billboard from a different anonymous source, included a fake email account for 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Leong.

The email was allegedly created by Lanez’s team. It contained a link to a report that claimed that Megan did not want to testify against Lanez.

Officials at 300 Entertainment responded as follows, in a statement to Billboard: “In this day and age, digital security is of utmost importance. The email impersonation of our Head of Creative Kevin Leong, with the intent to disseminate false information has been brought to our attention and we are working diligently on Megan’s behalf to get to the bottom of the matter.”

Megan’s shooting, which happened on July 12, has stayed in the media for months as Lanez disputes her account of the incident.

A few weeks after it happened, the “WAP” rapstress took to Instagram Live, where she tearfully maintained that it was Lanez who shot her in both feet following a path they attended at the home of Kylie Jenner.

The same Billboard story source says the shooting occurred following a disagreement between the two.

“[Lanez] was supposed to be dropping her off at home with her friend, and an argument ensued,” says the source. “He started calling her names. So she said she wanted to get out of the car. She got out of the car, walked away from the car, and at a short distance, he told her, ‘dance b—h’, pulled out a gun and shot [at] her four times. Two times hit her, one in each foot, and the other two missed her.”

Lanez has denied shooting Megan on his surprise album, Daystar, which he dropped Friday. He raps, on “Money Over Fallouts,” the question: “How the f–k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

His LP reached #1 on Apple Music streaming, but sales of the album are predicted to be the lowest of Lanez’ career.

As for the email allegations, a representative for Lanez “strongly denies” that the emails came from him, adding that they are investigating the situation and plan to take action against the person who sent them.

