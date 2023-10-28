Tory Lanez's Latest Bail Motion Denied As He Appeals Conviction For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

On Thursday, Tory Lanez lost his latest attempt at freedom. The California Court of Appeal turned down his motion to be released on bond as he continues to appeal his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, already petitioned his trial court judge for release after his conviction last December but was thrown out.

Judge Edmon also said that since the legislation cited in Lanez’s motion hasn’t been signed into law it didn’t apply. “Appellant currently stands convicted of a violent felony, which is a factor a court shall consider in determining whether the defendant poses a danger to the community.”

The judge continued: “Based on this record, appellant has not shown that the trial court unjustifiably denied relief or otherwise shown by clear and convincing evidence entitlement to relief.”

Lanez, 31, is now currently serving a 10-year sentence at North Kern State Prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

He was found guilty by a jury in December of assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging the weapon with gross negligence, causing great bodily injury and possessing the unregistered weapon inside his vehicle.

