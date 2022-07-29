Tory leadership latest: Ben Wallace criticises Sunak for undermining entrepreneurs as he backs Truss for PM

Ben Wallace has criticised Rishi Sunak's approach to the economy and suggested action taken by the former chancellor when he was in office had undermined entrepreneurs.

The Defence Secretary declared his support for Liz Truss last night as he delivered a major boost to the Foreign Secretary's hopes of beating Mr Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

Mr Wallace this morning took aim at Mr Sunak over a decision taken in the March 2020 Budget when the then-chancellor reduced the amount of tax that small business owners can save when they sell their businesses by 90 per cent.

The Defence Secretary said the decision to scale back Entrepreneurs' Relief was "not a way to create either wealth or indeed growth" as he argued Ms Truss's approach of tax cuts is the way to stimulate the economy.

He told Sky News: “I think people seem to think that it is very simple, you just simply raise a tax, pay off the debt and go back. That is tax and spend economics.

“The economics I am interested in is how do we stimulate growth. So cutting the right taxes, like not proceed with corporation tax rises helps us grow.

“When Rishi was chancellor he cut entrepreneurial relief. He cut the relief that we give to our entrepreneurs who have invested in this country and invested in businesses and that is not a way to create either wealth or indeed growth.”

02:55 PM

'Our number one priority should be avoiding recession'

The UK's number one priority should be "avoiding recession", Liz Truss has said as she defended her pledges to slash taxes and insisted they would not fuel rising inflation.

She told reporters in Norfolk during a campaign visit: “The tax cuts I’m proposing are all about increasing the supply in the economy.

“And we know that the inflation has resulted because of a shock to supply. Inflation is forecast to come down next year. That’s what the Bank of England’s predicted. But they’ve also predicted a recession. So our number one priority should be avoiding recession, increasing economic growth. And you cannot tax your way to growth."

Asked if her approach is "risky", the Foreign Secretary said: "What is risky is carrying on on the same economic path which is currently forecast to lead us to recession. That is the risk."

02:41 PM

Liz Truss signals she will not watch Rishi Sunak interview

Rishi Sunak will be interviewed by Andrew Neil on Channel 4 this evening at 7.30pm. Liz Truss was invited to be interviewed but she declined.

She has now signalled she will not be watching Mr Sunak's appearance.

Asked if she will be watching, the Foreign Secretary told reporters during a campaign visit to Norfolk: “It’s my wedding anniversary today. So I’ll be celebrating 22 years of being married to my husband.

“And every day I’m out and about doing interviews with great interviewers like you.”

02:34 PM

Liz Truss insists she can deliver on campaign pledges

Liz Truss has said she is committed to “challenging the current orthodoxy around investment spending” after she was asked if she can actually deliver on all of the pledges she has made.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Norfolk, Ms Truss said: “We can deliver. I will reverse the National Insurance increase. We didn’t need to do it. And we can afford that within our budget. I also think that by keeping taxes low, we will attract more business and investment into counties like Norfolk, which will help grow the economy and bring those tax revenues in.”

She went on: “And I’m also committed to challenging the current orthodoxy around investment spending. We need more of it going into rural areas. More of it going into left behind areas, more of it going into parts of Britain that don’t have a good infrastructure yet, and that’s what I’m committed to do.”

02:30 PM

'I’m not at all complacent'

Liz Truss said she is “not at all complacent” about her prospects in the Tory leadership contest.

Asked if she is confident she is now set to win the race, having secured Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s support, she told reporters in Norfolk: “I’m not at all complacent. I’m fighting for every vote across the country.”

Liz Truss is pictured today campaigning in Dereham, Norfolk - Joe Giddens/PA

The Foreign Secretary added: “I’m the person who can get our economy growing, reduce taxes, but also unleash all of the opportunities of Brexit, and that’s what I’m determined to do.

“I’m delighted to have the support of Ben Wallace. We’ve worked very closely together. He’s been a fantastic Defence Secretary for our country.”

02:16 PM

Liz Truss signals she would drop Tory housing target

The Conservative Party pledged in its 2019 general election manifesto to continue to "progress towards our target of 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s".

Liz Truss has signalled she would ditch the target if she comes PM.

She told the Conservative Home website that "top-down Whitehall-set housing targets do not work" because they "create huge fear across the country, and they haven’t actually delivered the housing that we need".

The Foreign Secretary said there needed to be "different approaches in different parts of the country". She also labelled the current planning system as "antediluvian".

02:13 PM

UK economy should be growing by '2.5 per cent a year'

Liz Truss has suggested her annual economic growth target for the UK economy would be 2.5 per cent if she becomes PM.

She told Conservative Home that if she wins the Tory leadership contest she will "lay out a ten-year plan for public service reform, and a ten-year plan to change Britain’s economic growth rate".

She said: "We should be growing on average at 2.5 per cent. And happiness is a faster-growing private sector than public sector. That’s what we need to achieve."

01:57 PM

'I don’t believe in regrets'

Liz Truss was asked during an interview with the Conservative Home website if she regretted taking part in Tory leadership debates given there has been a considerable amount of "blue on blue" attacks.

She replied: “I don’t believe in regrets.”

It was suggested to Ms Truss that she appeared to be channeling the advice of her favourite singer, Taylor Swift, by seeking to "shake it off".

The Foreign Secretary said: "Well absolutely, Taylor had it right."

01:49 PM

'I would be very pleased to have Rishi as part of my team'

A spokesman for Liz Truss claimed after the first head-to-head Tory leadership debate between the Foreign Secretary and Rishi Sunak on Monday night that the former chancellor had "proven he is not fit for office".

Ms Truss has conducted an interview with the Conservative Home website and she was asked if she personally believed that Mr Sunak is "fit for office".

The Foreign Secretary said: "“Rishi is someone who, you know, is a very effective minister. I would be very pleased to have Rishi as part of my team, depending on how things work out, and I’m not in any way complacent."

01:40 PM

PM's former aide felt like his 'nanny'

A former senior aide to Boris Johnson has said she felt like his “nanny” as she recalled how she scheduled his naps and soothed his “temper tantrums”.

Cleo Watson, brought into No 10 as an ally of Dominic Cummings, described how Mr Johnson needed “house-training” to take precautionary measures to protect others when pinged during the pandemic, how he made jokes such as “kung-flu”, and that he would feign bending over when she went to take his temperature.

She also said there were days when people at the heart of government “thought the virus had won, that we had acted too late and that our measures weren’t working”.

The revelations are included in an article Ms Watson has written for Tatler where she describes working as deputy chief of staff and her experience in No 10 ahead of a new Sky drama "This England" telling the story of the Government’s Covid response.

Downing Street said it did not wish to comment on Ms Watson’s account of her time there.

01:18 PM

Pictured: Priti Patel attends Festival of Inspiration at Neasden Temple

Priti Patel visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Temple to attend the Festival of Inspiration in Neasden yesterday - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

12:30 PM

12:22 PM

Credit card borrowing surges

Households’ credit card borrowing increased in June at the fastest annual rate since 2005, while the amount of money being deposited into accounts nosedived.

Commentators said the figures, published by the Bank of England, reflect the challenges faced by households grappling with surging living costs.

Overall, consumer credit, which includes borrowing on credit cards, overdrafts, personal loans and car finance, increased by 6.5 per cent annually in June – which is the fastest rate since a 6.5 per cent increase was also recorded in May 2019.

Within this, the annual growth rate of credit card borrowing was 12.5 per cent.

12:19 PM

Eurozone inflation surges to record high

Eurozone inflation has climbed to another all-time high, piling more pressure on the ECB to follow up its first interest rate rise for a decade with another big move.

Consumer prices jumped 8.9pc from a year earlier in July – up from 8.6pc last month and driven once again by soaring energy and food costs.

After slowing in June, core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy – also hit a record of 4pc.

Spiralling prices prompted the ECB to surprise economics with a half-point increase in interest rates this month. That was its first increase in more than a decade and the biggest for 20 years.

11:32 AM

'Labour could face bankruptcy' over unions row

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned that Labour could face bankruptcy as unions abandon the party after he sacked a shadow minister for appearing on a picket line.

The Labour leader is facing a backlash from union barons, who say he has severed the historical link between the party and the union movement.

Sam Tarry, a shadow transport minister, was sacked on Wednesday after joining striking workers from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) on a picket line at Euston station in central London.

You can read the full story here.

10:59 AM

Former minister: 'Rishi is going to be putting in a lot of miles'

Damian Hinds, the former security minister who is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership campaign, said the former chancellor will be "putting in a lot of miles" in the coming days and weeks as he tries to defeat Liz Truss in the race for No 10.

Told that Mr Sunak appeared to be trailing Ms Truss in the race, Mr Hinds told GB News: "I find the more and more people who see, who get to hear from Rishi Sunak, the more persuaded they are.

"There is a lot of ground to cover. There is all the hustings events that you mention, there's also lots of events out anfd about in the country.

"Rishi is going to be putting in a lot of miles over these days and weeks to come."

10:44 AM

Sam Tarry 'taken by surprise' by sacking

Sam Tarry said he did not expect to be sacked from his role as shadow transport minister by Sir Keir Starmer after he conducted media interviews from a union picket line earlier this week.

Mr Tarry told Sky News: “No, I wasn’t [expecting it] to be totally honest with you. I didn’t have any intention of giving TV interviews. I went there and was asked my opinion.

“At the end of the day I thought it was about time that we were really clear about whose side we are on. I am on the side of ordinary British workers. I am on the side of people going on strike…”

10:29 AM

Sam Tarry: 'Time to fight back'

Sam Tarry, the Labour MP who was sacked from his role as shadow transport minister after joining a union picket line, has said that it is “time to fight back” and “reclaim our party”.

Mr Tarry today joined a rally for striking BT workers in central London.

Addressing the Communication Workers Union (CWU) rally as thousands of BT and Openreach workers strike in a dispute over pay, Mr Tarry said “it’s good to be back”.

He said: “We need a Labour leadership that is prepared to stand up and does not look the other way when BT workers are going to foodbanks.”

He added: “Let’s be absolutely clear – it is not good enough, it is not good enough for the Labour Party to say that we probably won’t be able to give you a pay rise in line with inflation. Because that means the Labour Party is committed to cut people’s wages in real terms and that is totally unacceptable.”

10:24 AM

Rishi Sunak 'did not support multi-year funding deal for MoD'

Rishi Sunak did not support a multi-year funding settlement for the Ministery of Defence, Ben Wallace has said.

The Defence Secretary, who is supporting Liz Truss in the Conservative Party leadership contest, was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari how obstructive the former chancellor was in granting more cash to the armed forces.

Mr Wallace replied: “I don’t think he was obstructive…”

When pressed further, the Defence Secretary said: “I mean, the multi-year settlement that we got was not what the Treasury had wanted. They wanted a one-year settlement. This was back in 2019, I think. And it was vital that we got a multi-year settlement. And the Prime Minister effectively asserted his authority and made sure that’s what happened.”

Mr Ferrari asked: “But Mr Sunak was not in support?”

Mr Wallace replied: “Not that I remember.”

10:22 AM

Shaow minister defends Keir Starmer over sacking of Sam Tarry

Jim McMahon, the shadow environment secretary, has defended Sir Keir Starmer over his decision to sack Sam Tarry from his role as shadow transport minister after a row about Labour frontbenchers joining union picket lines.

Mr McMachon said “collective responsibility” is “very important”.

Speaking to Sky News he said: “This is not about whether somebody was on a picket line or not, it was about, as I understand it, the broadcast round that was done without authorisation.

“All of us sign up to collective responsibility on the shadow cabinet and that is very important and when that isn’t followed the chief whip has to take action to ensure discipline can be maintained because if we can’t organise ourselves in opposition then we can’t look to the country and say that we are ready to govern and that is the critical thing.”

10:21 AM

What is Entrepreneurs' Relief and why is Rishi Sunak under fire?

Entrepreneurs' Relief is a policy which allows small business owners to save on tax when they sell their business.

At the March 2020 Budget Rishi Sunak slashed the amount of tax that can be saved by 90 per cent.

The tax break allows self starters to pay a reduced 10 per cent rate of capital gains tax on any profits they make when selling their business, instead of the typical 20 per cent.

Mr Sunak reduced the lifetime limit of the tax break so it applies to profits of £1 million, down from the previous £10 million.

The move meant that entrepreneurs could claw back just £100,000 in taxes on profits they make from setting up businesses over their lifetimes, instead of the previous £1 million saving.

You can read the original story on the decision to scale back the relief here.

09:53 AM

Ben Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak over economic approach

Ben Wallace has criticised Rishi Sunak for scaling back Entrepreneurs' Relief in the 2020 Budget as he said that was "not a way to create either wealth or indeed growth".

Mr Sunak reduced the amount of tax that small business owners can save when they sell their businesses by 90 per cent.

Mr Wallace, who is backing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race, said: “I think people seem to think that it is very simple, you just simply raise a tax, pay off the debt and go back. That is tax and spend economics.

“The economics I am interested in is how do we stimulate growth. So cutting the right taxes, like not proceed with corporation tax rises helps us grow.

“When Rishi was chancellor he cut entrepreneurial relief. He cut the relief that we give to our entrepreneurs who have invested in this country and invested in businesses and that is not a way to create either wealth or indeed growth.”

09:37 AM

Ben Wallace backs existing windfall tax on energy firms

Ben Wallace has said he is in favour of the existing windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies. but warned against imposing additional levies.

The Defence Secretary was asked on BBC Breakfast about Liz Truss saying she would not impose further windfall taxes on oil and gas companies.

Mr Wallace said: “She is a conservative. She doesn’t believe in high taxation, none of us do. As conservatives, we believe that the more we tax you, the less freedom you have to spend your money your way.”

He added: “I was in favour of this existing windfall tax because when I looked at how these big energy companies invested, they didn’t seem to invest much in the UK. So, I thought, well, what is the point protecting them if they are making vast profits?"

09:34 AM

Pictured: Corbyn and McDonnell join picket line

Thousands of BT and Openreach workers are striking today in a dispute over pay. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it will be the first national telecoms strike since 1987 and the biggest ever among call centre workers.

Another strike is due to be held on Monday after union members voted in favour of industrial action in protest at a £1,500 pay rise.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, and John McDonnell, the Labour former shadow chancellor, joined a CWU picket at BT Tower in London this morning.

John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn join a Communication Workers Union picket line at BT Tower in London - Maighna Nanu/PA

09:20 AM

Ben Wallace hails Liz Truss defence credentials

Liz Truss is the candidate that will do best by defence of this nation, Ben Wallace has said.

The Defence Secretary and supporter of Ms Truss told BBC Breakfast: “Rishi will be a fine member of anybody’s Cabinet.

"They would be lucky to have him, but for me, Liz is the one that I think will do best by defence of this nation, by investing in it and making sure that we get to a point where we can provide that resilience that does have a knock on effect of the cost-of-living."

08:58 AM

'Sometimes you need warm words and some hard power alongside it'

Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the UK's national security adviser, warned earlier this week that the West and China could “miscalculate our way into nuclear war” as he stressed the importance of dialogue between nations (you can read the full story here).

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, was asked this morning if he agreed with Sir Stephen. He said that while dialogue is important, some countries may not be willing to listen and as a result "sometimes you need warm words and I’m afraid some hard power alongside it".

Mr Wallace said: "He is right that it is always important to talk to countries, even if you find it difficult or distasteful or indeed it is a challenge because there is a conflict in Ukraine.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is pictured in Westminster this morning - Tayfun Salci/Avalon

“But I think fundamentally that is not always the real component to why security can be imperilled, it is often the intention of the other country."

He said it is "very hard" when someone "just doesn’t want to listen to reason", leaving other countries in a "very difficult position".

Using Russia as an example, he said: “Putin’s plan A, B and C have failed and he may look to plan D. But it doesn’t matter how many times you say to them it is not the right thing to do, you can’t just get somewhere with warm words. Sometimes you need warm words and I’m afraid some hard power alongside it.”

08:47 AM

'There aren’t any magic wands'

There are no "magic wands" to fix the significant problems facing the UK and other countries around the world, Ben Wallace has said.

The Defence Secretary said: “It is not just in energy, it is going to be in food. There is global insecurity, whether that is in Ukraine, or whether that is in the Pacific.

“We are all connected today. We are all linked in this world. Covid has been a global pandemic that we are all dealing with the shock of it.

“That does mean there aren’t any magic wands, it means that we all have to invest in our resilience, we have to invest in our diversity of supply.”

08:43 AM

Ben Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak for resigning

Ben Wallace has criticised Rishi Sunak and other ministers who quit the Government as he said they should have used a vote of no confidence to get rid of Boris Johnson rather than forcing him out through resignations.

Mr Wallace said that "some ministers don’t have the luxury of resigning because fundamentally we have duties and obligations".

He said: “I also made clear and I made a tweet at the time that for those colleagues who do want to express their lack of confidence in the government there is a very simple way of doing that.

"There was going to be a 1922 vote predicted on the Monday the next week, a couple of days after Rishi resigned, and they could have done it that way.”

08:35 AM

Ben Wallace warns against 'blue on blue' attacks

Ben Wallace was asked this morning if he agreed with Nadine Dorries, another supporter of Liz Truss, who has accused Rishi Sunak of helping to lead a "coup" to oust Boris Johnson from No 10.

The Defence Secretary said he did not want to "poke sticks" at Mr Sunak and had no intention of criticising him.

He told Sky News: “I am not coming here to attack the other candidate. My view is Liz can sell herself on her qualities, I think she has many qualities… we don’t want this blue on blue, I am not sitting her poking sticks at Rishi Sunak.

“Rishi Sunak is a very clever, very capable member of the Cabinet or was a member of the Cabinet. Any government would be pleased to have him in the government but fundamentally I am here to say why I think Liz Truss is the best candidate.”

08:31 AM

'People go on journeys politically'

Ben Wallace was challenged this morning on his claim that Liz Truss is an "authentic" politician as he was told that she was once a member of the Liberal Democrats and also voted Remain but is now pro-Brexit.

Mr Wallace said that Ms Truss, in the same way as many people, had been on a political journey.

He told Sky News: “I think she has been very honest. She has been, as she has gone through life… she has developed. I think people develop through life.

“Many of the people that are your journalists or indeed your commentators, some of them even in the mainstream media some of them started life as communists and are now rabid Tories.

“I think what I would say is people go on journeys politically because of their upbringing and the influence of their parents.”

08:25 AM

Truss 'not likely to break the fiscal rules'

Liz Truss's plans for tax cuts and increases in some areas of public spending are affordable and will not result in a massive spike in government borrowing, Ben Wallace has suggested.

The Defence Secretary was told this morning that Ms Truss is likely to break the government's current fiscal rules on borrowing in order to pay for all of her pledges.

But Mr Wallace rejected the claim, telling Sky News: “No, she is not. She is not likely to break the fiscal rules. She has been very clear about that and she has already said there is headroom within that envelope.

“She has said that within three years debt will start falling as a percentage of GDP and that is the commitment she will make.

“But if we don’t grow the economy we simply won’t have the tax receipts even at the current tax levels to fund what we need.”

08:20 AM

Ben Wallace: Truss will 'do right' by MOD

Ben Wallace last night backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership as he criticised Rishi Sunak for “walking out the door” and abandoning the economy when he quit as chancellor (you can read the full story here)

Mr Wallace said this morning that he had decided to support Ms Truss because he believes she is "going to do right" by the Ministry of Defence.

The Foreign Secretary has pledged to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2030 if she becomes PM.

Asked why he decided to back Ms Truss now, Mr Wallace said: "I thought what I would do at the beginning of this contest is stand back, I am the Secretary of State for Defence, I want to find a candidate that is going to do right by the department and recognise that the threats we face everyday are very real and are growing and that they need to be funded properly.

“We can’t just pretend they will go away by themselves. I looked at their performances, I looked at them on the hustings but I also know them both, I have been in Cabinet for two years with both the chancellor and indeed Liz Truss and so it was important for me to work out who I thought was the right person to take us forward.

“I know Liz. She is very straight, she is authentic, what you see is what you get, but also she has been very consistent in her support for defence and security. She reads the same intelligence reports I do so I felt it was the right person to back.”

08:16 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak clashed at the first official Tory leadership hustings in Leeds last night but the big development in the contest happened elsewhere as Ben Wallace declared his support for the Foreign Secretary's campaign.

The decision by Mr Wallace to formally back Ms Truss has given her a major boost and added to the sense that the momentum in the contest is firmly with her while Rishi Sunak struggles to gain ground.

Mr Wallace is on the morning media round and I will guide you through the best of what he says.