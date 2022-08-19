Tory leadership latest: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak set to face off at Manchester hustings

Conservative party leader candidate Liz Truss pictured during a hustings event at Culloden House on August 17, 2022 in Belfast - Charles McQuillan

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are set to face Conservative Party members in Manchester from 7pm this evening as they take part in their ninth Tory leadership hustings.

This is the third hustings this week alone, with both leadership candidates having already gone head-to-head in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The contest is now entering its final stages, with just over two weeks to go before the Prime Minister is announced on September 5.

06:41 PM

Nine down, three to go

Today's hustings in Manchester is the ninth of 12 formal hustings events in this Tory leadership contest.

After today, the remaining hustings are:

Birmingham, August 23

Norwich, August 25

London, August 31

The winner of the contest will then be announced on September 5.

06:34 PM

What happened at the last hustings?

The most recent hustings took place in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

At the event, Rishi Sunak vowed to be "much tougher" on how the UK's benefits system works if he becomes prime minister and suggested he would force unemployed claimants to take jobs when they become available.

He also said he wanted to get more people "off benefits and into work" and that this would help businesses which are currently struggling to fill staff vacancies.

You can read the full story on last night’s hustings here.

06:24 PM

Calls to wrap things up

Meanwhile, a senior Government minister has suggested that the Tory leadership contest is taking too long and said it would have been better for the process to have been “wrapped up quicker”.

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, who is a supporter of Liz Truss, told LBC that he “would have been very, very happy if this whole process was over more quickly”.

Ministers have faced accusations of serving in a “zombie government” incapable of making big decisions as the nation waits for the Conservative Party to choose a replacement to Boris Johnson.

06:22 PM

The backdrop

So far today, we have had little in the way of policy announcements from either leadership camp. But supporters of both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been out on the airwaves, talking up their support for their respective candidate.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary and Mr Sunak backer, said earlier today that the former Chancellor could still spring a Brexit-style surprise and win the Tory leadership contest.

He told Sky News that polls and pundits had been wrong about election and referendum results in the past and suggested that Mr Sunak could still secure an unexpected victory over his rival. The Telegraph's Jack Maidment has the full story here.

06:07 PM

Good evening

Good evening and welcome to a special Tory leadership edition of the politics live blog.

Tonight's hustings kick off in Manchester at 7pm with both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be hoping to convince Conservative party members in the north of England to vote for them to be the next Prime Minister.

The event will be livestreamed by GB News with presenter Alastair Stewart interviewing both candidates separately followed by questions, selected at random, from Tory party members.