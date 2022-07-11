Tory leadership race: Zahawi vows to slash 20pc from every Government department budget to make tax cuts

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Nadhim Zahawi has said he would aim to cut each Whitehall department's spending by 20 per cent in order to fund tax cuts for businesses and families.

The Chancellor and Tory leadership contender said that his plan is to be "fair but firm on fiscal discipline" in order to secure the "headroom so that we can then inject that growth in the economy for SMEs, for small businesses and of course for people in terms of their own taxation”.

Mr Zahawi highlighted efficiency savings he had made when he was education secretary and said he would expect other secretaries of state to deliver similar cuts.

Asked if he was targeting a reduction of 20 per cent, he told Sky News: “That is what I want to make sure we get to. That will give me the headroom to be able to deliver tax cuts which I want to deliver.”

Meanwhile, Tom Tugendhat, another Tory leadership contender, hinted this morning that he would reduce income tax before the next general election, telling the BBC: “I certainly think that we should be looking to lower taxes across every aspect of society.”

Almost all of the candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson are advocating tax cuts as they try to out do each other.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:28 AM

Tory leadership candidates aiming for Whitehall cuts of 20%

Nadhim Zahawi has said he is aiming to see 20 per cent spending cuts at Whitehall departments in order to fund tax cuts.

Asked if he is advocating a 20 per cent cut in every department, the Chancellor told Sky News: “That is what I want to make sure we get to. That will give me the headroom to be able to deliver tax cuts which I want to deliver.”

Story continues

08:26 AM

Nadhim Zahawi suggests there are 'inefficiencies' in NHS budget

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor and candidate in the race to replace Boris Johnson, suggested he believes savings can be found in the NHS budget.

Told that the Department of Health may struggle to cut its costs, Mr Zahawi told Sky News: "The health department now under Steve Barclay, I can tell you there is none better than Steve Barclay in being able to focus his laser-like focus on looking at where inefficiencies are and making sure he delivers those cost savings that the health department can do.”

He added: "I think it is only right that across government we do this exercise, it is an important exercise. It is only right that we exercise fiscal discipline when it comes to public sector pay.”

08:23 AM

Whitehall efficiency savings will be 'tough'

Nadhim Zahawi was asked this morning what public services he would cut in order to fund tax cuts.

He pointed to efficiency savings made when he was education secretary and said he would expect other departments to deliver similar.

He told Sky News: “So what I will ask every secretary of state, and the returns should already be in because Boris actually asked all of us to do this, I will go through those returns from each department to see how we can, I managed in education to get close to that number, the ask of me.

“Tough but I could maintain what I needed to do in terms of what I wanted to deliver on skills, schools, family and of course the cross cutting issues like recovery from the pandemic with national tutoring programme, the SEND green paper.”

08:21 AM

Nadhim Zahawi promises to be 'fair but firm on fiscal discipline'

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor and Tory leadership candidate, has refused to guarantee large pay rises across the board for public sector workers as he said he wanted to ensure the government has "headroom" to cut taxes.

He told Sky News: “My message to all public sector workers is I feel your pain but we have got to come together because if we don’t bear down on inflation now, it will hurt us even more in the years to come.

“That’s why I think we have to be fair but firm on fiscal discipline and get the headroom so that we can then inject that growth in the economy for SMEs, for small businesses and of course for people in terms of their own taxation.”

08:17 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The Tory leadership contest is now in full swing with a wide selection of Tory MPs having now declared their candidacy in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

We are expecting to get the timetable for the contest later today and there may also be more candidates entering the race.

It should be an exciting week in Westminster and I will guide you through the key developments.