UK minister ‘concerned’ by Putin’s nuclear threats amid fears of ‘escalation’

(Independent)

Threats by Vladimir Putin regarding nuclear weapons are "quite concerning", a UK foreign office minister has said.

Gillian Keegan said comments by the Russian president overnight were "clearly an escalation" and urged for calm.

In a televised speech Mr Putin had accused the West of "nuclear blackmail" and said his country could respond.

"Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm," FCDO minister Ms Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday morning, responding for the British government.

"It's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control.

"I'm not sure he's in control either really. I mean, this is obviously an escalation and, of course, for the Russian people now they will be conscripted into this war."

Speaking on Wednesday Mr Putin had criticised "statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia”.

He told his audience: "To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” adding: "It's not a bluff."

The Russian president also announced a partial military mobilisation, with 300,000 military reservists also expected to be called up.

Ms Keegan, a junior minister at the UK’s foreign affairs department, said Britain “will absolutely continue to support Ukraine”.

“To people of Ukraine, you know, it’s the same message. We’re there, we’re by your side, we will help us as much as we possibly can,” she said.

The minister also told BBC Breakfast: "There will always be discussions that will be going on either via Ukraine or other countries as well. or directly, so we will continue to urge calm and we will continue to have those discussions where possible.

“I don't know where it goes. I mean, obviously, the big news for the Russian people is some of them will be conscripted as reservists, etc.

"To date, I think Russia have lost about 55,000 of their troops. That's a lot of people who have already given their lives in this war from Russia."

Melinda Simmons, Britain's ambassador to Ukraine, said following Mr Putin’s speech: "Watched Putin's speech. He still refuses to understand Ukraine. Partial mobilisation and sham referenda don't change that essential weakness."