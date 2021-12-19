Tory MP being investigated by police after crashing his car into a lamp post late at night

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis is under investigation after crashing his car into a lamp post

A Conservative MP is under investigation after crashing his car into a lamp post late at night.

Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit after police were called to the scene of the crash last month.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Mr Wallis was arrested by police after a "single-vehicle collision" took place at just after 1am on Sunday, November 28.

Sources in the village of Llanblethian told the newspaper that the MP hit a wooden lamp post with such an impact that it snapped at its base.

Internet blackout for residents

The collision reportedly caused an internet blackout for some residents, until it was replaced earlier this month.

A spokesman for Mr Wallis confirmed that he was arrested and released without charge.

They said: “Jamie was involved in an accident and is assisting police with their enquiries.

“While this is ongoing he will not be commenting further.”

South Wales police told the BBC that no injuries had been reported.

In a statement they said: "A 37-year-old man from Cowbridge was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit.

"He has been released under investigation."

MP tests positive for Covid

The Tory MP posted on his official Facebook page on Friday that he was postponing his surgeries until the New Year as he has tested positive for Covid.

Mr Wallis was elected in 2019 and won the seat for the Conservatives for the first time in 32 years.

He defeated Labour's Madeleine Moon, who had held the seat since 2005.