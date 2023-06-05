Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with racially aggravated abuse

Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with public order offences

The Conservative MP Bob Stewart is to appear at court next month charged with two public order offences, one of which is racially aggravated.

The charges follow a confrontation in December 2022, when Mr Stewart allegedly shouted abuse at a Bahraini activist living in exile in London.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who claims he was tortured in the Gulf state, complained to the Metropolitan Police after Mr Stewart allegedly told him “go back to Bahrain”.

The alleged incident took place outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House on December 14 2022 following a reception hosted at the Bahraini embassy.

Mr Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, alleged that the comments amounted to racial abuse and also reported the incident to the Conservative Party.

Mr Stewart, a former British Army officer who was stationed in Bahrain in 1969 and has represented Beckenham since 2010, is the chair of the all-parliamentary group on Bahrain.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Robert Alexander Stewart, 73, a Member of Parliament, of Beckenham, Bromley, was charged by postal requisition on Monday June 5 with:

“Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated. (Contrary to section 31 (1) (c) and (5) of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.)

“Using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. (Contrary to section 5 (1) and (6) of the Public Order Act 1986.)

“Both offences are alleged to have occurred on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 in Belgravia, London, SW1.”

Stewart, 73, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 5.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.