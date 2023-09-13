Tory MP Ellwood quits Commons post after Afghanistan row

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has quit as chair of a Commons committee, following criticism over his comments on Afghanistan.

The former defence minister was criticised in July for saying the country had been "transformed" under the Taliban's rule.

He was facing a potential no-confidence vote from fellow MPs on the defence select committee.

But sources have told the BBC he has now stood down from the role.

A source familiar with the situation said the Bournemouth East MP had resigned before he was "pushed".

Mr Ellwood initially defended his comments, saying stability in the country was on a "different level" than during times of conflict.

But he later apologised, saying he had "got it wrong" with his remarks, which he had posted on social media during a trip to Helmand province.