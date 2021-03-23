Set out overseas summer holidays plan or face Covid laws rebellion, Tory MPs warn Government

Charles Hymas
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport - Aaron Chown/PA
Tory MPs have called for the Government to lay out a "clear" plan for overseas summer holidays or run the risk of a major revolt against the extension of Covid powers.

They have warned that the Government's foreign travel ban – potentially to the end of June – and the £5,000 fines to enforce it are "sowing confusion" among the public and in danger of damaging an aviation and travel industry "already on its knees".

Ministers' global travel taskforce must lift the blanket ban on travel and lay out a clear "opening up" plan for overseas breaks in lower-risk countries from the proposed date of May 17, they say.

Boris Johnson has promised that the taskforce, headed by Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will publish its report on opening up overseas travel on April 12 ready for May 17 – the earliest date at which he has said foreign travel could resume.

However, low vaccination rates in Europe and a surge in Covid cases in some European countries including the South African variant has led to fears that Britain could be hit by the third wave on the continent and warnings that it is "premature" to start booking summer holidays now.

France, where up to one in 10 cases are thought to be linked to the South African variant, has been put on a travel ban watch list, while the health minister Lord Bethell warned on Monday that other EU countries could be put on the "red list", requiring travellers to quarantine in hotels.

Henry Smith, the Tory chair of the all-party Future of Aviation Group, said: "Our aviation, travel and tourism industries has been amongst the hardest hit by Covid-19 and they desperately need a roadmap out of the restrictions as well as clear criteria on how and when they can restart.

"The Prime Minister's inclusion of international travel in his roadmap out of lockdown brought hope to these embattled industries and extreme measures [like the travel ban] only sow confusion and risk further damaging an industry already on its knees.

"It is essential that the Government and global travel taskforce bring forward a risk-based framework that allows international travel to resume safely soon. We cannot afford another false dawn which risks the very future of our world class aviation sector."

Mr Smith warned that any "delay and uncertainty" over opening up would mean "a lost summer of aviation sector recovery – that's why we need to actively lobby for the global travel taskforce to report as planned with a clear opening-up plan from April 12".

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 committee, said: "I do want to cleave to the fact that the Government's roadmap envisages international travel reopening from May 17.

"The British aviation and travel sector is working hard to ensure that can be achieved safely. With a British population that is largely vaccinated, there should be benefits in terms of the freedoms that people can enjoy. That should include freedom to visit family overseas and the freedom to take holidays, always accepting that there could be particular destination countries that would raise concerns."

Paul Maynard, a former aviation minister, said the public would find it hard to understand why they could not go abroad when they had been vaccinated. He said that if the Government continued the ban he would be looking for it to explain the rationale for not allowing international travel, what the risks were believed to be and the criteria for reconsidering that position.

Another senior Tory source warned that without a clear roadmap for resuming international travel from May 17, there would be "another Conservative revolt, as there was over quarantine, and a backlash from the public".

Speaking on BBC TV on Tuesday morning, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, suggested the tough rules could be eased on May 17 but warned that it was still too early to give summer holidays the green light. He also rejected Lord Bethell's suggestion that the Government was prepared to put European states on its "red list", saying ministers had "no plans to do that".

He added: "I entirely understand people's yearning to get away and have a summer holiday and we're looking at that question right now as part of the global travel taskforce, which will report in the middle of next month. The earliest that will take any steps will be May 17 but, obviously, we're taking a cautious approach because we want any openings that we make to be irreversible."

Mr Hancock said a "traffic light" system for travel, with red and amber lights, is in place at the moment but more details on the way forward would be published around April 12.

"Until then, I'm afraid, as people have got used to over the last year, frankly it is wait and see, because we'll only make steps that we think are safe," he said.

The Prime Minister's spokesman said the timetable for lifting the lockdown remained "on course" despite concerns over a third wave, adding: "We remain on course for the individual steps in the road map. That has not changed."

