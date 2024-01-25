Tory MPs who love Britain should defect to Reform

To borrow a phrase from Walmart founder Sam Walton, “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else”. This rule applies in politics, too. If politicians don’t perform as promised, even loyal voters will start to look elsewhere.

The Tories face an extinction-level problem. They’ve ignored the demands of the voters time and time again. Their brand is now utterly toxic. Tweaks to policies won’t save them. Neither will changing leaders. The voters have seen it all before, and they’re sick and tired of the same old Tory incompetence.

It’s no wonder Reform UK is surging in the polls. We’re just seven points behind the Tories, and the gap is narrowing all the time. Voters are realising that we are the only party that will actually conserve the Britain they love. Rishi Sunak and his party have failed time and time again. They don’t deserve another chance.

Take a good look around, and ask yourself a simple question: what has got better? Taxes are higher. Immigration is out of control, despite repeated promises to bring the numbers down. Economic growth is practically non-existent. Our streets aren’t safer, our hospitals aren’t functioning better, energy isn’t cheaper; the only things growing are prices, the nanny state, and the burden of regulation. And to top it all off, on every culture war issue of consequence, the Conservatives have surrendered to the ultra-woke.

The party is done for. I have been inundated with despairing, furious messages from formerly loyal conservative voters jumping ship. We at Reform UK are the new entrepreneurial political disruptors; we are achievers, people with a successful track record in making things happen, getting things done. We back tried and tested methods like making work pay, creating growth through lower taxes, drawing smarter regulations not a daft nanny state, freezing immigration so we train our own people, promoting and defending our British culture instead of abandoning it for the unknowns of multiculturalism.

We will cut wasteful government spending, safeguard children against the danger of trans ideology and – yes – we will stop the boats. People will be returned to their point of departure in France.

None of this is rocket science. We know it works. It just requires three things: leadership, courage and conviction. And voters know that Rishi Sunak doesn’t have them. Any Tory MPs who are true conservatives, who believe in our values, who love Britain and wish to protect it, should make the obvious decision – and join Reform.

