Tory MPs race through all five stages of grief as Jeremy Hunt administers the last rights

When Elisabeth Kübler-Ross set down the five stages of grief in 1969 - it was to help people suffering from serious illness to come to terms with their own impending death.

Most patients given a dire prognosis can at least take comfort from a treatment plan designed to ease the pain.

Yet as they were given the bitterest of all pills to swallow by Commons’ physician turned statistician, Dr Jeremy Hunt, on Thursday, Conservatives could be forgiven for going from denial to acceptance in a single afternoon.

While the former health secretary-cum-Chancellor may have been demonstrating his best bedside manner - by the end of his hour-long Autumn Statement, most Tories could tell it was terminal.

Anger quickly gave way to depression as the former chair of the health committee wrote out a prescription for growth that appeared to sound the death knell, not just for the Conservatives at the next election but Toryism, full stop.

If the idea of filling a black hole with more, not less, government spending over the next two years wasn’t enough to make MPs feel queasy, they then had to stomach the idea of a £24 billion tax grab in the name of… Nigel Lawson, of all people.

Wasn’t he the one who cut the standard rate of income tax from 29p to 25p and the top rate to 40p under Margaret Thatcher?

Now here he was being associated with an eye watering tax burden due to hit 37.1 per cent of GDP come 2027-28 - the highest sustained level since the Second World War.

If stealth raids on income tax, National Insurance, inheritance tax, pensions, VAT and Capital Gains Tax, a cut in the 45p threshold, a five per cent rise in council tax and a hike in dividend tax was to be associated with any former Chancellor, then surely it should be Gordon Brown and not the man who cut tax in every budget he ever delivered?

Yet when you’ve got a government trying to wean itself off billions of pounds in furlough and Covid loans, this is the sort of monetary morphine Rishi Sunak now expects his colleagues to freebase, along with their voters.

Despite the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) confirming Britain was already in recession, with living standards set to drop by seven per cent over the next two years, wiping out almost a decade of growth, Hunt insisted his was a “plan for growth” that “will mean that inflation and interest rates will be significantly lower”.

The misplaced optimism, in the face of figures suggesting the UK will experience the sharpest GDP decline in Europe by a large margin, prompted a “keep taking the tablets” response from the party’s Thatcherite wing.

Summing up the mood, Richard Drax told the Commons: “I have huge sympathy for my right honourable friend, we are facing severe financial challenges for the reasons he explained so well.

“But both sides of the House are promising to spend billions and billions more pounds. Can I just remind the House that it is the private sector and hard-working people through their taxes that pay for government expenditure?

“So will my right honourable friend agree with me that raising taxes on both risks stifling the growth and productivity that he and I both want?”

Insisting that inflation must be brought down from its current level of 11 per cent, the Chancellor, having earlier praised the very Bank of England that presided over a decade of ultra low interest rates and quantitative easing, insisted: “There is no future for this country unless we get back on the path to being a lower taxed economy.”

Yet as one senior Tory later explained - there is no future for a Conservative party facing a general election in two years time under the spectre of unprecedented tax rises - and spending cuts deferred to 2025.

“The Government has completely lost its nerve,” said the backbencher. “Since I am now guaranteed to lose my seat, all I can say is good luck to them.”

Another added: “People admire Nigel Lawson greatly - but they’d like to see the Government doing what Lawson did rather than rhetorically refer to him - he cut income tax from 60 to 40 per cent - and raised revenue by doing so.

“Instead what we’ve got is a government proposing tax rises for the next five years. So now we can’t even fight the election saying with Labour, you’ll get tax rises. The politics of it is actively bad. This is red Toryism - we can no longer make the case for the uniqueness of the Conservative party.”

Equally antithetical was the idea of the so-called “party of business” taking a scalpel to tax allowances and fiscally dragging millions into a higher tax rate band, while giving inflation-busting pay rises to people on benefits.

When the Tories took office 12 years ago, six per cent of adults paid the 40 per cent income tax rate - soon it will be 14 per cent, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Around a million people will be paying the 45 per cent additional income tax rate after yesterday’s changes - four times higher than in 2010.

If clobbering workers like this wasn’t bad enough, we also had the man in charge of a supposedly aspiration nation’s purse strings, describing the dividends taken by company bosses as “unearned income”.

While Tories may have been largely supportive of the retention of the pensions triple lock - mindful, as ever, of the ageing nature of their ever dwindling fan base, there remains deep concern over the little discussed issue of a 23 per cent increase in working-age welfare since Covid.

The pledge to increase the NHS budget by £3.3bn in each of the next two years without any word on reform was met with a similar sense of incredulity. “We’ve seen more and more money go into the health service in recent years only for patients to face longer waiting lists and fewer operations,” said one flummoxed former cabinet minister. “He talked about how all public services must tackle waste and inefficiencies but made no mention of getting 90,000 civil servants off the payroll.” Another pointed out that the increase in education spending was long overdue - since schools have received just a three per cent uplift since the Conservatives came to power in 2010 compared to a massive 42 per cent hike in health spending.

Some of the suggested post-Brexit supply side reforms will have been welcomed (albeit several years too late), but was the boast that “not a penny” was being cut from the capital budget really anything to celebrate with that widely despised white elephant HS2 already billions over budget?

Moreover, was there not a contradiction in the Chancellor appointing Sir Patrick Vallance to help turn Britain into “the next Silicon Valley” when it was the Government’s chief scientific officer and his fellow lockdowners who contributed to Britain's current economic woes by suggesting the country should be closed down for a third time because of Omicron last Christmas?

By praising Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, along with Treasury ‘orthodoxist’ George Osborne, his successor left Tories in little doubt about who is really running the country.

As one veteran MP put it: “There’s a feeling that the monetary policy has been abdicated to the Bank of England and the fiscal policy has been abdicated to the OBR so what exactly is the Government doing?”

With the OBR predicting that state expenditure will still be 43 per cent of GDP in five years time - four per cent above pre-pandemic levels, Conservatives were last night grieving for the low-tax, small statism that has historically proved an election-winning formula. As with its handling of the coronavirus crisis, the cure is once again threatening to be worse than the disease for a Tory party on life support.