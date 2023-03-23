Tory MPs revolt against plan to allow burglars out of prison early

Dominic Raab wants to release burglars and other criminals up to six months early to ease the prison overcrowding crisis - PAUL GROVER

Fourteen Tory MPs including Priti Patel have voted against Dominic Raab’s plan to release burglars and other criminals up to six months early to ease the prison overcrowding crisis.

They warned the move “undermined public safety and confidence in the justice system” by letting out hundreds of burglars, thieves, fraudsters and other criminals as little as a quarter of the way through their sentences.

“A Conservative Government should be committed to maintaining law and order, keeping the public safe and supporting victims of crime,” said Ms Patel, the former Home Secretary who was joined in the rebellion by former Cabinet minister Esther McVey and former education minister Andrea Jenkyns.

“Hundreds of offenders released early under the scheme are out on the streets committing crimes and by letting more out even earlier the public are being put at risk and victims are being betrayed.”

Under the plan, first revealed by The Telegraph, hundreds of criminals serving sentences of up to four years are to be released up to six months early to help ease the pressure on jails which are now almost full after a 4,000-strong increase in prisoners in just a year.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has sanctioned an extension in the time that offenders released from jail can spend at home, wearing an electronic tag, from 135 days to 180 days.

It means burglars, thieves and fraudsters jailed for up to 18 months could be freed a quarter of the way through their sentences under what is known as home detention curfew (HDC).

A burglar imprisoned for four years, for example, could be freed after just 18 months as opposed to the normal automatic halfway release point of two years. One jailed for 18 months could be out on a tag within four and a half months rather than the nine-month halfway point.

An impact assessment by the MoJ, seen by The Telegraph, forecast the change could free up between 400 and 600 prison places.

The MPs accused the MoJ of trying to sneak the change through the Commons without a vote. The change was presented to Parliament as a statutory instrument, which does not require debate unless an MP objects.

The move was spotted by Richard Drax, who objected, forcing the vote. He said: “This is an invitation to burglars who cause untold harm that if they carry on burgling, they will spend the minimum amount of time in jail. I am a big believer that jail is a deterrent. It’s the only one we have.

“We are meant to be the party of law and order. If we don’t have enough prisons, then we should build some more if that is what is required. We should not let people out even earlier. It sends the wrong message.”

It follows a series of measures by the MoJ to tackle the prison overcrowding crisis including commissioning police cells to take convicted prisoners and fast-tracking offenders into open prisons.

However, an MoJ source said: “This Government's commitment to public protection is clear and evidenced by the tougher sentences introduced for abusers just last week, and the parole reforms we are bringing forward soon.

“We are reducing the amount of people eligible for early release on curfew and cutting domestic abusers out of the process, while ensuring those who remain eligible face a tougher risk assessment.”