Tory MPs urge Hunt to abolish inheritance taxes ‘punishing’ environmentally-conscious farmers

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) have also urged the Chancellor to overhaul the system in a new farming manifesto - Chris Strickland/Chris Strickland

Conservative MPs have urged Jeremy Hunt to scrap crippling inheritance tax rules discouraging farmers from improving the environmental quality of their land in the next Budget.

Under current rules, landowners in England benefit from “Agricultural Property Relief” (APR), which provides exemption from inheritance tax payments on land used to grow crops or rear animals under policies designed to ensure farms can be passed down through generations.

However, land that is turned into woodlands, wetlands or scrub, in line with the Government’s goals to restore nature and tackle climate change, could face inheritance taxes of 40 per cent.

In June, one farmer told The Telegraph that the rules were a “massive disincentive for us to push the boundaries to what is environmentally the best thing”.

‘Once in a generation opportunity’

Now, the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) is urging the Chancellor to overhaul the system in next month’s Budget.

In a farming manifesto to be published this week, the group said the UK’s exit from the EU has provided a “once in a generation opportunity” to improve food security and tackle climate change.

It proposed this could be achieved by developing policies “tailored to our own national circumstances and priorities” that “fairly reward farmers, encourage innovation and restore our natural world”.

The network also warned that inheritance tax was hampering adoption of the Government’s post-Brexit “Environmental Land Management” (ELM) scheme, a series of reforms designed to reward farmers using environmentally-conscious production methods.

Addressing this in the manifesto, CEN called for the abolition of “inheritance tax on farmland which is delivering benefits for nature as part of the ELM schemes or private nature markets to equalise the treatment with land used to grow crops and rear animals”.

‘Punishing those boosting nature’

James Gray, the Tory MP for North Wiltshire, supported the CEN proposal for inheritance tax abolition on land benefitting nature but also remarked that the Government had been using their post-Brexit freedoms to enable sustainable farming.

He said: “Currently, agricultural property relief on inheritance tax only applies to agricultural land.

“This threatens to discourage farmers from using their land for promoting biodiversity and entering our post-Brexit farming schemes, whilst punishing those who are already boosting nature.

“The Chancellor should use the next Budget to announce this sensible tax cut which could deliver real benefits for our natural world.”

Mr Gray added that “preserving and improving our natural inheritance for future generations to enjoy” was in the “political DNA” of the Conservatives.

A Treasury spokesman said a consultation was opened last year discussing the scope of APR and whether it posed a barrier to the transition of land from an agricultural to an environmental purpose.

The spokesman said: “Farmers play a crucial role in protecting and enhancing the natural environment.

“We keep all taxes under review and are carefully considering responses to our consultation on the potential extension of APR.”

