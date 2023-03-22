All the Tory MPs voting against Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal

Three former Tory leaders will vote against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal as they join Eurosceptics who have warned it is not the right solution for Northern Ireland.

Here, The Telegraph takes a look at the Conservative MPs who have confirmed they will oppose the Stormont Brake in a vote in Parliament.

1. Sir James Duddridge

Sir James Duddridge, a former trade minister, told The Telegraph he would "absolutely vote against" what he called a "betrayal of Brexit".

"The Stormont Brake is a falsehood - the Stormont parliament doesn't exist at the moment. If the DUP don't agree with the whole thing, there will never be a Stormont Parliament or Stormont Brake.

"I'm a loyalist - in 18 years I've only once voted against the Government and that is on the Withdrawal Agreement - but I'm not going to negotiate away my principles, nor is the Government going to be able to polish a little brown thing.

"It breaks Northern Ireland off from the United Kingdom and sets up a new regulatory environment around the EU. It's just not acceptable and, to be frank, I don't know how they thought it ever could be."

2. David Jones

David Jones, the deputy chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) and a former Brexit minister, on Tuesday confirmed he would vote against the Stormont Brake.



"Effectively, it's creating a situation where the United Kingdom could be subject to all the obligations of EU membership, without any benefits, and there’s no purpose in doing that," he told The Telegraph. "It's undoing all the benefits of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

"Frankly, this whole Framework is very flawed and all the flaws in the Government’s argument should be considered. It is playing fast and loose with the House to expect a short debate on one element of the Framework to be sufficient for the purposes of giving us the scrutiny we are entitled to."

3. Boris Johnson

On Wednesday morning Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, told The Telegraph: "The proposed arrangements would mean either that Northern Ireland remained captured by the EU legal order - and was increasingly divergent from the rest of the UK - or they would mean that the whole of the UK was unable properly to diverge and take advantage of Brexit.

"That is not acceptable. I will be voting against the proposed arrangements today. Instead, the best course of action is to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control."

4. Liz Truss

A source close to Ms Truss, Rishi Sunak's predecessor, confirmed she would vote against his revised Windsor Framework.

5. Sir Iain Duncan Smith

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith will vote against the Windsor Framework in the key vote on Wednesday afternoon.

Sir Iain confirmed his decision to Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's Associate Editor.

6. Priti Patel

Priti Patel, a former Home Secretary, told The Telegraph: "I will not be buying shares on the Government's smoke and mirrors on Windsor."

7. Sir John Redwood

Sir John Redwood, a leading Eurosceptic and former Cabinet minister, confirmed on Wednesday morning he would oppose Rishi Sunak's deal.

"I am being true to the spirit of the vote that I and many millions of others cast to remove the EU law and EU control from our country and there will be far more going on about it, endless rows about it, if we sign this agreement and if Parliament endorses the agreement," he told Times Radio.

"It is an invitation to the EU to push and push, to control more and more things, and for the UK to get angry about it just as we did when we were a member."

8. Andrea Jenkyns

The MP for Morley and Outwood said she would be “right behind” Boris Johnson after he announced he will vote against the deal.

She tweeted: “I too will be voting against #WindsorFramework and this capitulation to the EU.”

9. Peter Bone

The former deputy Commons leader said that he was “pretty miffed” about the Government’s handling of today’s debate and vote on the Brexit deal.

He told Sky News: “I’m going to go meetings this morning, but if I had to vote at this moment in time, I should vote against.”

10. Mark Francois

The chairman of the European Research Group told TalkTV this morning that he will join rebels in voting against the Government this afternoon.

He said: “I personally will vote against it although I can’t speak for the whole of the group.”

11. Simon Clarke

The former Cabinet minister and leading ally of Liz Truss, has told The Telegraph that he will vote against the Windsor Framework.