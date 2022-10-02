Tory Party Conference 2022 - live: We could have 'laid ground better' for mini-Budget, Liz Truss says

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister, arrives at Conservative Party conference in Birmingham yesterday - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

Ms Truss made the comments as she fired the starting pistol on the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham.

The Prime Minister is trying to stabilise her premiership after her mini-Budget of massive tax cuts and increased government borrowing sparked economic turmoil and a rebellion by some Tory MPs.

Michael Gove, the former Cabinet minister, said he remains "profoundly" concerned about the Government borrowing money to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest as he argued it displayed "the wrong values" and it is "not Conservative".

09:32 AM

Michael Gove hints he could vote against mini-Budget

Pressed on whether he would vote for the mini-Budget in the House of Commons, Michael Gove said: “I don’t believe it’s right.”

Not a firm yes or no from the former Cabinet minister but definitely a hint that he could vote against the measures.

09:21 AM

Michael Gove savages mini-Budget

Michael Gove said he is "profoundly" concerned about the Government borrowing money to pay for tax cuts.

He said: "There are two things that are problematic. Two major things that were problematic with the fiscal event.

"The first is the sheer risk of using borrowed money to fund tax cuts. That is not Conservative. And then the second thing is the decision to cut the 45 pence rate and indeed at the same time to change the law which governs how bankers are paid in the City of London.

"Ultimately, at a time when people are suffering... when you have additional billions of pounds in play, to have as your principal decision the headline tax moved, cutting tax for the wealthiest, that is a display of the wrong values."

09:18 AM

'There is an inadequate realisation at the top of of government of the scale of change required'

Michael Gove has said the Government still does not realise that the mini-Budget has to be overhauled.

The former Cabinet minister told the BBC: "I think it was right for the Prime Minister to acknowledge that the events of Friday, that fiscal event, need to be revisited, there needs to be a recognition of mistakes but I think it is still the case that on the basis of what the Prime Minister said... that there is an inadequate realisation at the top of of government of the scale of change required.

"So yes, the energy package was the most important thing in the fiscal event but broadly 35 per cent of the additional money that we are borrowing is not to cut energy costs, it is for unfunded tax cuts."

09:12 AM

PM 'confident' mini-Budget will deliver economic growth

Liz Truss said she is "confident" her economic plan will deliver growth.

She told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg: "I am not saying it is not going to be difficult, we do face a very turbulent and stormy time, but it will deliver on the promises we made."

09:09 AM

'We have to look at the mortgage issue separately'

Liz Truss was asked if she accepted that the benefit from the energy bills support package could be wiped out for some people by increases in mortgage payments caused by rising interest rates.

She said: "I understand that people are worried and are struggling, it is a very difficult time. We have to look at the mortgage issue separately which is the Bank of England set interest rates, not the government."

Asked if she accepted that some people could be worse off, the PM said "we want to do all we can to help home owners" but "ultimately interest rates are a matter for the independent Bank of England".

09:05 AM

Government 'didn't have time' for OBR forecast

Liz Truss has defended pressing ahead with the mini-Budget without an accompanying economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The Prime Minister said that "there is a process that you need to go through" and "we simply didn't have time to go through that process".

09:03 AM

'I do not manage Kwasi's diary'

Kwasi Kwarteng is facing calls for an official inquiry following a report that he attended a private champagne reception with hedge fund managers following his mini-Budget.

Liz Truss was asked about the story and she told the BBC: "The Chancellor meets business people all the time... I do not manage Kwasi Kwarteng's diary."

09:00 AM

PM fully committed to 45p tax cut

Liz Truss has insisted that she is sticking with her pledge to cut the 45 top rate of income tax.

Asked if she intends to keep the tax cut, she told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg: "Yes."

Ms Truss said the cut is part of "making our tax system simpler and lower". She also argued that the 45 rate actually "raises very little" in revenue.

Asked if she had discussed the 45p tax cut with her Cabinet, Ms Truss said: "No."

08:58 AM

Liz Truss refuses to guarantee benefits will rise in line with inflation

Liz Truss has refused to guarantee that benefits will rise in line inflation.

The Prime Minister said it is "something the department of work and pensions secretary is looking at at the moment, she will make a determination on that and we will announce that this autumn".

Asked again if she could guarantee benefits will rise in line with inflation, the PM said again that the Government is "looking at" the issue.

The PM said the Government is "committed to the triple lock" on pensions.

08:52 AM

PM refuses to be drawn on potential cuts to public spending

Liz Truss was asked if she is going to cut public spending.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of economic growth and said "we need to grow the size of the pie".

Asked again if she intends to cut public spending, Ms Truss did not answer directly but said "I believe in getting value for money for the taxpayer".

Asked again if spending on public services could be cut, Ms Truss again said her focus is on securing "value for money for the taxpayer".

The Prime Minister said that the Government will "reduce debt as a proportion of GDP... in the medium term".

08:45 AM

Liz Truss admits she could have done a better job on mini-Budget unveiling

Liz Truss has admitted for the first time that the Government could have done a better job of preparing the financial markets for the mini-Budget.

She told the BBC: "I do stand by the package we announced... but I do accept we should have laid the ground better.

"I do accept that and I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground."

08:44 AM

'We do have a very clear plan'

Liz Truss was asked if she felt any responsibility for the anxiety people may feel about rising mortgages and rents.

The Prime Minister repeated her argument that the world is wrestling with rising interest rates and economic instability and that these are not just confined

She said that "this is a global problem". Ms Truss also insisted that "we do have a very clear plan" to help people.

08:40 AM

Liz Truss defends mini-Budget plans

Liz Truss has defended her tax and borrowing plans as she said that it was "vitally important that we acted" to help struggling families.

The Prime Minister told the BBC that if the Government had not acted on energy bills then "we would be in serious trouble as a country".

"What we are preventing is those extraordinary bills that people were expecting," she said.

The Prime Minister said that the energy bill help represented the biggest part of the mini-Budget.

08:38 AM

'A number of mistakes were made'

Michael Gove, the Tory former Cabinet minister, is one of the guests on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Mr Gove said that "we are in grim economic circumstances" and "people are looking to Liz and to Kwasi and they want reassurance".

Mr Gove said that people across the nation want to know that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor "share their values".

He said a "number of mistakes were made" in the mini-Budget but argued there is "room and time to address them and correct them".

08:25 AM

Labour demands Government publish OBR economic forecast

Next week, the government will receive the OBR forecasts on its Budget.



But they won’t publish them for another six weeks.



That is misguided and harmful.



And it’s why I’ve written to the Chancellor requesting he publishes the OBR forecasts - in full - on the 7 October. pic.twitter.com/2HoVhSkuR2 — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) October 2, 2022

08:23 AM

Tory rebels plan two-pronged 'resistance'

The One Nation group of Conservative MPs is likely to be a focal point for rebellious Tory MPs seeking to water down the Government’s mini-Budget, The Telegraph has been told.

Tory backbenchers unhappy with the fiscal statement said they were looking to build a two-pronged “resistance” campaign aimed at blocking the scrapping of the 45p additional income tax rate and any attempt to slash benefits.

The One Nation caucus is one of the most influential Tory parliamentary groups, representing a bloc of centrist MPs.

You can read the full story here.

08:18 AM

'I said I would do these things'

Liz Truss has defended the decisions she has taken since becoming Prime Minister, telling Tory rebels: "I said I would do these things."

The Prime Minister told The Sunday Telegraph: “Often, I think, people feel politicians talk, and they don’t necessarily ‘do’. I’m very focused on doing, and getting these changes happening in the British economy, enabling people to keep more of their own money, keeping bills low.

“I campaigned on this basis in the leadership election campaign, I said I would do these things. And I’m determined to follow through on things because I see that this is what will make Britain more successful.”

Asked if she is planning to retain the entire mini-Budget package, including the most controversial proposal to scrap the 45p rate of income tax, the Prime Minister simply replied: “Yes.”

08:09 AM

Liz Truss attempts to sooth Tory anger

A string of Conservative backbenchers have joined opposition parties in publicly criticising Liz Truss's mini-Budget tax and borrowing plans.

Perhaps the main point of criticism has been over the decision to scrap the 45p top rate of income tax.

But the Prime Minister made clear in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph that she will not be reversing course as she argued that sticking with the "status quo isn't an option".

She said: “Change is always something that people might find worrying. But what I’m fundamentally saying is we do have to change, and the status quo isn’t an option.”

08:04 AM

PM: Only my growth plan will reverse Britain’s managed decline

Liz Truss has declared that only her plan to transform Britain into a low tax, high growth economy will reverse the “current trajectory of managed decline”.

In her first newspaper interview since becoming Prime Minister, Ms Truss told The Sunday Telegraph that “tough decisions” are needed to boost growth in order to increase wages, investment and employment.

She insisted that the public is more concerned with jobs and education than “what the polls were last year”, warning that voters “feel that there has been a failure to address some of the fundamental issues that affect our country”.

Unveiling new reforms to cut red tape for small businesses, the Prime Minister said that she wants to combat Britain’s “lack of dynamism”.

Seeking to quell discontent among Tory MPs over measures such as the abolition of the 45p tax rate, the Prime Minister said that she wants to “bring people with me on this journey”.

You can read the full story here.

08:01 AM

