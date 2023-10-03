Tory party conference live: Sunak insists he has not 'given up' on HS2

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured arriving on day three of Tory conference in Manchester - Toby Melville/Reuters

Rishi Sunak has insisted he has not “given up” on HS2 despite the expected decision to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the high speed rail line.

Mr Sunak is understood to have decided to axe the line and the Prime Minister is set to make the announcement in his keynote speech at Tory conference in Manchester tomorrow.

Asked whether he had “given up” on HS2, Mr Sunak told the BBC Breakfast programme this morning: “Absolutely not. We have got spades on the ground on HS2 as we speak and we’re getting on and delivering it. But it’s not the only thing we’re doing to help spread opportunity and level up around the country.”

Mr Sunak refused to confirm that the Birmingham to Manchester leg will be scrapped and said he would not be “forced into a premature decision”.

He said: “What I want to do is make the right decision for the country. This is an enormous amount of people’s money. Taxpayers’ money. Everybody watching. Billions and billions of pounds.

“We shouldn’t be rushed into things like that. What people would expect from me is to take the time to go over it properly and make sure we make the right long term decision for the country. That is what I am interested in doing.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:17 AM BST

Sunak 'not at all' concerned by popularity of Truss at Tory conference

Rishi Sunak said he was “not at all” concerned about the scale of support Liz Truss appears to still have within the Tory party, after crowds massed to listen to the former prime minister on Monday.

The Prime Minister told Times Radio that there were “lots of Conservatives here” at the party conference.

“I think the mood is great. People are excited about the things we’re doing.”

Rishi Sunak arrives on day three of Tory conference in Manchester this morning - Ryan Jenkinson/Story Picture Agency

08:04 AM BST

Costs of HS2 'escalated far beyond what anyone thought at the beginning', says PM

Rishi Sunak said the costs of HS2 had gone “far beyond” what had been predicted and the sums involved were “enormous”.

He told Times Radio: “It’s clear that the costs of this programme has escalated far beyond what anyone thought at the beginning.

“I know there’s lots of speculation on it, but what I would say is I’ll approach this in the same way I approach everything in this job, I will take the time to look at it properly, get across the detail and then decide what’s right for the country.

“The sums involved are enormous and it’s right that the Prime Minister takes proper care over it.

“It’s obviously not my money – it’s taxpayers’ money and we should make the right decisions on these things.”

07:57 AM BST

PM rejects claim that HS2 row has overshadowed Tory conference

Rishi Sunak rejected a suggestion that the row over HS2 had overshadowed the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Asked if he would admit that the handling of the announcement on HS2 had been “poor”, the Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: “No, I don’t think that. Actually we are having a great conference.”

Asked if he believed it had gone well, he replied: “Yeah, I really do. The mood here is great.”

'You've got to admit the handling of this announcement has been poor'



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told #BBCBreakfast speculation over the future of the HS2 rail line to Manchester has not 'overshadowed' Conservative Party conferencehttps://t.co/2vmytzF5QM pic.twitter.com/pLBjam0c6o — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 3, 2023

07:53 AM BST

Sunak focused on making 'right decision for the country' on HS2

Rishi Sunak said he wanted to make the “right decision for the country” on HS2 as he said the Government would not be “rushed” on the subject.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Sunak said: “I know you want to keep asking, I know there is lots of speculation but all I can say is I am not going to be forced into a premature decision because it is good for someone’s TV programme.

“What I want to do is make the right decision for the country. This is an enormous amount of people’s money. Taxpayers’ money. Everybody watching. Billions and billions of pounds.

“We shouldn’t be rushed into things like that. What people would expect from me is to take the time to go over it properly and make sure we make the right long term decision for the country. That is what I am interested in doing.”



07:44 AM BST

PM insists he has not 'given up' on HS2

Asked whether he had “given up” on HS2, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC Breakfast programme: “Absolutely not.

“We have got spades on the ground on HS2 as we speak and we’re getting on and delivering it.

“But it’s not the only thing we’re doing to help spread opportunity and level up around the country.”

07:41 AM BST

Sunak refuses to confirm HS2 decision

Rishi Sunak refused to confirm whether the HS2 line from Birmingham to Manchester will be scrapped.

The Prime Minister, in Manchester for the Conservative Party conference, told BBC Breakfast: “I know there’s a lot of speculation on HS2. All I would say is the way I approach this job, I take a look at the facts, I take my time to get the decision right on behalf of the country – whatever it might be – and that’s what I’ll do with this, as I do with everything else.”

He added: “As you saw with my recent decision on net zero, when I make a decision that I think is important of course I go and explain that to everyone, explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I thought it was right to change direction there.”

07:39 AM BST

Burnham accuses Sunak of 'pulling the rug' on the north over HS2

Andy Burnham accused Rishi Sunak of “pulling the rug” on the north of England over the decision to scrap the HS2 line between Birmingham and Manchester.

Mr Sunak is understood to have decided to axe the line and the Prime Minister is set to make the announcement in his keynote speech at Tory conference tomorrow.

Mr Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, told the BBC: “Look at the place. The place is doing so well at the moment. We have just brought in a new public transport system ourselves. Investors are flocking here.

“We are growing faster than the UK economy and you are going to pull the rug on us at this moment?

“Please, Prime Minister, at least give us a conversation, give us a chance to influence your decision before you make it.”

'Please Prime Minister at least give us a conversation'



Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, told #BBCBreakfast Rishi Sunak should speak to leaders in the North of England before cancelling the HS2 rail line to the city https://t.co/NXoSDtT4bD pic.twitter.com/WjnWxsp80h — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 3, 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.