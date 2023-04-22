Tory peer sued for £500k in libel damages by Sikh campaign group

Lord Ranger - ROGER HARRIS

A Conservative peer is being sued for libel over claims that a Sikh campaign group is being funded by “the enemies of India”.

Rami Ranger is accused of damaging the reputation of Sikhs for Justice (SfJ) and its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who campaign for an independent nation for Sikhs in the Indian state of Punjab.

Both have now submitted a joint £500,000 claim for damages for libel against Lord Ranger in a claim filed in the High Court in London.

The claim states that a number of “serious, false and defamatory” allegations were made about them in an article in the Pakistan Daily on November 30, 2021, which included an interview with Lord Ranger and was shared by the peer on Twitter to his more than 10,000 followers. The article was headlined "Lord Ranger questions faith, funding of Sikh separatist leader".

At one stage in the interview, Lord Ranger is reported as saying: “They are funded by the enemies of India.”

SfJ and Mr Pannun allege the article led to a “significant” number of people believing the group is a terrorist organisation and caused serious harm to SfJ 's reputation as an organisation campaigning for a referendum for a separate Sikh state through “non-violent protest and political means”.

The claim filed with the court states that SfJ, which has its UK base in the West Midlands, and Mr Pannun, a US attorney based in New York, “have suffered very serious harm to their reputations and have suffered considerable hurt, distress and embarrassment” as a result of the allegations contained in the article.

They are also seeking aggravated damages for Lord Ranger’s failure to offer any apology or retraction.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, this month called on Rishi Sunak to take “strong action against anti-India elements”, following a call by the Indian authorities for the UK Government to monitor groups like SfJ.

This came after a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London when the Indian flag was pulled down and the Khalistan flag raised in its place to highlight what the SfJ said was the “occupation of the Punjab” by India and the need for a separate Sikh state.

Story continues

Lord Ranger, who is chairman of the British Sikh Association and joint chairman of the Conservative Friends of India, has hit back against the lawsuit, inviting the High Court in London to throw the case out on the basis that it was not submitted in time.

Mr Justice Nicklin has ruled that his application will be heard by a procedural judge some time after June 16, and he ordered both sides to file evidence and skeleton argument.

The judge also noted that although Lord Ranger’s legal representative said the claim form launching the legal action was issued on March 13, 2023, outside the limitation period, the original document had in fact been dated November 23, 2022, within the one year allowed to bring an action for libel.

Apology over 'racially charged' comments

Two months ago, Lord Ranger apologised and withdrew comments made about Pakistanis that had been criticised for being “racially charged”, after a referral was made about his conduct to the House of Lords standards watchdog.

The Telegraph revealed in January that Lord Ranger had facilitated the hosting of an event at the Houses of Parliament promoting the work of Sri Nithyananda, a self-styled "God man" wanted by the Indian authorities in connection with allegations of rape, child abduction and fraud.

A full-page advert for Nithyananda’s organisation Kailasa UK appeared in a commemorative brochure for the Diwali event organised by the Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB).

The HFB reception was also attended by one of the cult leader’s prominent British supporters.

Lord Ranger, the founder of the export firm Sun Mark, which has donated more than £1.5 million to the Conservative Party, said he had no knowledge of Nithyananda or his activities and had only facilitated the event in his capacity as a peer.