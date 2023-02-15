Tory peer wins legal battle against former employee who accused him of ‘victimisation’

Tory peer has been given huge boost after judge struck out woman’s claim for £673,000 - Avalon

Tory peer Lord Rami Ranger has won a legal battle against a former employee who accused him of “victimisation”, after she was found to have destroyed crucial evidence.

In 2020, an employment tribunal found Lord Ranger had “victimised”, “harassed” and “discriminated against” an employee of his Sun Mark firm during a phone call, in which she claimed she had been sexually harassed by another executive.

Lord Ranger – who vehemently denied the claims – last year lost an appeal against the claims of discrimination and harassment, but won the right to have the “victimisation” claim re-heard. The employee subsequently withdrew it.

The Tory peer has now been given a huge boost after a judge struck out the woman’s claim for £673,000 in compensation from Lord Ranger, his son-in-law Harmeet Ahuja, Sun Mark Ltd and Sea Air and Land Forwarding Ltd.

Employment Judge Hyams found that the woman acted dishonestly by destroying a phone which contained a covert recording of part of her conversation with the peer.

The recording, which was played during the original tribunal, heard the pair arguing in Punjabi, with the Tory peer accusing the employee of “arguing with men like a proper quarrelsome woman”.

Lord Ranger’s lawyers asked to see the phone for the appeal hearing in the hope it contained more of the conversation. They also asked her to produce a notebook she had kept.

The employee, whom the Telegraph has not named for legal reasons, said she threw the phone in the river because it contained “intimate pictures”, while her husband had burnt her notebook. However the judge found these accounts differed from previous explanations she had given.

Judge Hyams concluded she had been “scandalous, unreasonable and vexatious” in an attempt to “frustrate the doing of justice” and “stop any further enquiry” into the evidence she had initially relied upon.

A spokesman for Sun Mark said he hoped Judge Hyams’ ruling would “act as a deterrent to other people who believe they can abuse our legal system by behaving in a dishonest and scandalous way”.

The employee’s lawyers said that she intends to appeal.