Tory pressure group calls for German-style approach to taxing married couples

Ranil Jayawardena, the chairman of the Conservative Growth Group group - Julian Simmonds for The Telegraph

A Tory pressure group is urging Rishi Sunak to reform the “unfair” tax system so that it reflects household income.

The Conservative Growth Group, led by allies of Liz Truss, the former prime minister, has called for a German-style approach to taxing married couples.

It highlighted concerns about the current penalty for couples in which one person is a high earner while the other earns relatively little or no income.

Ranil Jayawardena, the chairman of the Conservative Growth Group and a former member of Ms Truss’s Cabinet, co-authored a paper with Tom Cloughtery, the director of research at the Centre for Policy Studies, which sets out a range of reforms.

Mr Jayawardena and Mr Cloughtery recommend turning the marriage allowance into a fully transferable personal allowance, which could then be transferred to a spouse in its entirety rather than just the existing rate of 10 per cent.

Only basic-rate taxpayers can currently make use of the allowance, but the paper calls for this restriction to be removed.

‘Unfair towards families’

The report goes on to call for a German “income-splitting” approach, which would involve combining a married couple’s incomes, dividing the result by two, working out how much tax an individual with that income would owe and then doubling the result.

This would ensure families with the same overall income pay the same amount of income tax, regardless of how their income is split.

“The UK tax system is unfair towards families, focusing almost exclusively on individual incomes without reference to household income,” the report says.

“We believe the tax system needs to be more family-friendly. We should not discriminate against non-couples – but at the moment, we’re actively discriminating against too many families.”

Mr Sunak is also urged to make child benefit universal again and turn childcare subsidies into a simple refundable tax credit for parents with children below school age.

“Families should be free to keep more of their money and spend it however they want,” Mr Jayawardena told The Telegraph. “They earned it and they should keep it. That’s why we need to reform income tax to make it family-friendly. Let’s celebrate, not penalise, people who are trying to do the right thing.”

‘Not fair, not Conservative’

Backing the abolition of inheritance tax, for which The Telegraph is campaigning, Mr Jayawardena added: “It is right to work towards abolishing inheritance tax too. It’s a death tax. It’s not fair, it’s not Conservative and it needs to go.”

The report argues the levy is “not even doing a particularly good job of doing what it is meant to do… help level the playing field within society”.

In the short-term, the authors urge ministers to make good on George Osborne’s abandoned 2007 pledge to raise the inheritance tax threshold to £1 million.

