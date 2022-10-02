Tory revolt forces Liz Truss to delay 45p tax rate vote

Liz Truss has delayed the vote on cutting the 45p rate of tax until after the Chancellor's medium-term plan on Nov 23 - Aaron Chown/PA

Liz Truss is to delay the vote on cutting the 45p rate of tax, after Michael Gove joined a growing rebellion among Tory MPs at the Conservative Party conference.

MPs will not be asked to approve the controversial decision until they have learnt how it will be funded in the Chancellor's medium-term plan on Nov 23, said government sources.

On the first day of the Conservative conference in Birmingham, Mr Gove, the former levelling up secretary, signalled he would not vote to scrap the 45p rate, saying it displays the “wrong values” and that Ms Truss does not have a mandate for the move.

He said he was “profoundly concerned” about the decision to borrow to fund tax cuts, calling it “not Conservative”.

On Monday, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, will unveil a “promise to the people of this country” that his economic plan is “sound, credible and will increase growth”.

He will say: “We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one.”

On Sunday, Ms Truss said that cutting the 45p rate of tax was not discussed at Cabinet and that the decision to include it in the mini-Budget had been taken by Mr Kwarteng.

Backbench rebels have stepped up their campaign to force the Prime Minister into an about turn over her Government’s mini-Budget.

More than 13 MPs have now publicly criticised the policy. Delaying the vote, possibly until December, will be seen as a concession to the rebels.

On Sunday night, a leading rebel said as many as 70 Tory MPs are considering voting against the move - and that they are pushing Ms Truss to delay the scrapping of the 45p rate for a year.

It had been expected that MPs could vote on the decision as early as next week, but the delay of the vote raises the prospect that the policy itself could also be pushed back.

Andy Street, the Tory mayor of the West Midlands, also came out against the move, saying: “I think the lesson of history is, if you look at Thatcher and Reagan, you have to carry the huge majority of people with you, and that’s proving a difficult thing to do.”

George Osborne, the former chancellor, said that it is “touch and go” whether Mr Kwarteng can survive in his job.

He told the Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4 that “ruthless prime ministers will throw their chancellors under a bus”. He said that if Mr Kwarteng’s speech on Monday goes badly, “it’s curtains”.

Ms Truss told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that although she was sticking with her plans, she admitted they could have been communicated better.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act,” she said.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better. I have learned from that, and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

Last week, one former Cabinet minister told The Telegraph that any votes on tax cuts should be postponed - otherwise the Government will have a “very embarrassing defeat on their hands”.

Jake Berry, the Tory Party chairman, has warned potential rebels they would lose the party whip if they vote against the tax cuts. However, the delay will also buy Ms Truss more time to sell the policy to her MPs and to voters.

The Prime Minister will hope that the Office for Budget Responsibility, which will produce a forecast to go with the statement, will help to shore up the policy by predicting economic growth.

The Government is also lining up a raft of announcements this month on regulatory reforms to financial services, childcare, immigration, housing, business, energy, mobile broadband and agriculture, which Ms Truss hopes will calm the markets.

However, the delay to the vote will also give rebels time to organise themselves.

One Tory MP described the tax cut as “mad politics” and predicted that the rebels would be able to recruit the 36 MPs needed to overturn the Government's working majority.

The same MP said members of the Cabinet were “unhappy” about the policy and “angry” they were not consulted. The parliamentarian also said that junior members of the Government were prepared to resign if the tax cut was not scrapped.

The rebels have discussed voting with Labour if Sir Keir Starmer tables an opposition day motion or an emergency debate on reversing the tax cut. It would give them a chance to inflict a damaging defeat on the Government in a vote that would expose the size of a potential rebellion when legislation for the tax cut is put before the Commons.

The Chancellor admitted at the weekend that he lost sleep over the market reaction to his mini-Budget.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “It’s very difficult to actually anticipate how markets react to anything, and if politicians were really good at reading markets, I suggest they probably would be market traders.

“One of the things that really ruined my sleep is the markets. That sort of thing is trying. I’ve had difficult times reacting to what’s happening but you know, I am very confident that this is the right thing to do, and I am a really, really great believer in Britain.”

Kwasi Kwarteng said he had lost sleep over the reaction of the markets to his mini-Budget - Leon Neal/Getty Images

On Sunday, Mr Gove called for the 45p tax rate to be reinstated because Ms Truss does not have an electoral mandate for it.

Speaking to Chopper’s Politics Live podcast, he said: “What was not discussed during the leadership election is income tax cuts for the very wealthiest.

“I think that it is difficult to argue that if you are prioritising tax cuts that the people who should be the first recipients of the biggest tax cuts should be the wealthiest in our society.

“The majority Boris won was a One Nation majority.

“People wanted levelling up, a Conservative government that was dedicated to improving the lives of those who weren’t amongst the wealthiest in our society and we’ve got to stay true to that tradition.”

He said the scale of borrowing outlined by Truss “was a contributory factor to some of the turbulence” seen in the markets. “My worry is we are betting too much on tax cuts when we are borrowing to pay for them.”

Mr Gove would not commit to voting for the changes in a Finance Bill, although he pointed out that he has never voted against the Conservative whip before. He denied that he is now a “rebel leader" of back-bench Tories.

At a drinks reception on Sunday night, Kit Malthouse, the Education Secretary, praised Mr Gove as a “disruptor” when he was in charge of schools, before pointedly adding: “He's been doing some disrupting today as well.”

In a bid to reassure the markets, the Chancellor will on Monday pledge an “iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline".

And he will insist his growth plan is vital to avoid “slow, managed decline” – adding that he would never accept it is Britain’s destiny to become a middle-income country.

“We will show that our plan is sound, credible and will increase growth: that is my promise to the people of this country,” he will say.

Ms Truss was accused of throwing Mr Kwarteng under a bus by singling him out as responsible for the tax cut, saying “it was a decision the Chancellor made”, rather than one debated by the entire Cabinet.

This provoked a furious response from Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary