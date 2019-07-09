Labour Backs Remain Against No-Deal or Tory Deal: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- The two Tory candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister go head-to-head in a televised debate late Tuesday, as anti-Brexit members of Parliament maneuver to prevent the winner from pushing through a no-deal split from the European Union. Key Developments:Dominic Grieve has proposed an amendment that would stop the next PM suspending Parliament to push through no-dealIt’s up to the speaker to decide if it goes to a voteLabour is edging closer toward backing remaining in the EUPound nears two-year low after economists predicted the U.K. economy will contract 0.1% in the second quarterDebate starts at 8 p.m. on ITVLabour to Back Remain Against No-Deal, Tory Deal (11:25 a.m.)Jeremy Corbyn closed Labour’s Brexit consultation by challenging the next prime minister to put their Brexit deal to a second referendum. Labour will campaign to remain in the EU against a no-deal exit or Conservative Brexit that doesn’t protect jobs or the economy.The announcement follows a meeting of the shadow cabinet to agree on a settled Brexit position. Labour will now challenge whoever emerges as the leader of the Conservative Party to have the confidence to put their deal to the people in a referendum, with Remain on the ballot.In a letter to Labour Party members, Corbyn repeated his preference for a general election “to end austerity and rebuild our country for the many not the few.”EU Moves to Make No-Deal More Palatable (11:15 a.m.)The European Union has taken a further step to make a potential no-deal Brexit more palatable by rubber stamping a plan to continue funding projects in Britain signed before the U.K. leaves the bloc. It would be contingent on the U.K. continuing to pay its contribution to the EU’s 2019 budget.Finance ministers meeting in Brussels signed off on the plan to prevent a sudden break in EU-funded programs in areas such as agriculture and research.Much uncertainty surrounds what would happen if the U.K. leaves without a deal, and Tuesday’s decision is “without prejudice to an agreement to be negotiated in a no-deal scenario on a financial settlement between the EU and the U.K., which would have to cover the entirety of mutual obligations resulting from the U.K.’s EU membership,” the EU said.Ireland Accepts Need for Border Checks in No-Deal (10 a.m.)Ireland is set to acknowledge publicly for the first time the need to set up checks at or around its border with Northern Ireland in a no-deal Brexit scenario, according to people familiar with the matter.The government will accept that checks, especially on livestock, will be required at least close to the frontier, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans haven’t yet been discussed with cabinet. It plans to publish no-deal contingency plans on Tuesday.Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said last year his government would “never” build a border -- and both sides want to avoid creating infrastructure that could prompt a return to the violence of the past.But Ireland has been under pressure from the EU to lay out what steps it will take in the event of a no-deal exit. At stake is Ireland’s own access to the single market: Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned Monday the country risks losing border-free access to the European market if Northern Ireland becomes a “backdoor.”Tory Rivals ‘Underestimate’ Chances of No-Deal (8:50 a.m.)Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt risk underestimating the chances of a no-deal Brexit, while the European Union shouldn’t rely on Parliament stopping it, according to former Conservative Party leader William Hague.“It’s going to be a very close run thing whether it can do so,’’ Hague said on BBC radio on Tuesday.Hague, who is backing Hunt to be prime minister, also said Britain shouldn’t tie itself to the specific Brexit date of Oct. 31, as it may need more time for negotiations with the bloc.Earlier:Anti-Brexit Tory Tries to Stop Next PM Suspending ParliamentThe Tory Rivals Jockeying to Become Britain’s Next ChancellorU.K. Economy Probably Shrank for First Time in Seven YearsU.K. Businesses See Damage From Post-Brexit Immigration Plans\--With assistance from Dara Doyle.To contact the reporters on this story: Joe Mayes in London at jmayes9@bloomberg.net;Ian Wishart in Brussels at iwishart@bloomberg.net;Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.netTo contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Stuart BiggsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

(Bloomberg) -- The two Tory candidates to become Britain’s next prime minister go head-to-head in a televised debate late Tuesday, as anti-Brexit members of Parliament maneuver to prevent the winner from pushing through a no-deal split from the European Union.

Key Developments:

Dominic Grieve has proposed an amendment that would stop the next PM suspending Parliament to push through no-dealIt’s up to the speaker to decide if it goes to a voteLabour is edging closer toward backing remaining in the EUPound nears two-year low after economists predicted the U.K. economy will contract 0.1% in the second quarterDebate starts at 8 p.m. on ITV

Labour to Back Remain Against No-Deal, Tory Deal (11:25 a.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn closed Labour’s Brexit consultation by challenging the next prime minister to put their Brexit deal to a second referendum. Labour will campaign to remain in the EU against a no-deal exit or Conservative Brexit that doesn’t protect jobs or the economy.

The announcement follows a meeting of the shadow cabinet to agree on a settled Brexit position. Labour will now challenge whoever emerges as the leader of the Conservative Party to have the confidence to put their deal to the people in a referendum, with Remain on the ballot.

In a letter to Labour Party members, Corbyn repeated his preference for a general election “to end austerity and rebuild our country for the many not the few.”

EU Moves to Make No-Deal More Palatable (11:15 a.m.)

The European Union has taken a further step to make a potential no-deal Brexit more palatable by rubber stamping a plan to continue funding projects in Britain signed before the U.K. leaves the bloc. It would be contingent on the U.K. continuing to pay its contribution to the EU’s 2019 budget.

Finance ministers meeting in Brussels signed off on the plan to prevent a sudden break in EU-funded programs in areas such as agriculture and research.

Much uncertainty surrounds what would happen if the U.K. leaves without a deal, and Tuesday’s decision is “without prejudice to an agreement to be negotiated in a no-deal scenario on a financial settlement between the EU and the U.K., which would have to cover the entirety of mutual obligations resulting from the U.K.’s EU membership,” the EU said.

Ireland Accepts Need for Border Checks in No-Deal (10 a.m.)

Ireland is set to acknowledge publicly for the first time the need to set up checks at or around its border with Northern Ireland in a no-deal Brexit scenario, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government will accept that checks, especially on livestock, will be required at least close to the frontier, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans haven’t yet been discussed with cabinet. It plans to publish no-deal contingency plans on Tuesday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said last year his government would “never” build a border -- and both sides want to avoid creating infrastructure that could prompt a return to the violence of the past.

But Ireland has been under pressure from the EU to lay out what steps it will take in the event of a no-deal exit. At stake is Ireland’s own access to the single market: Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned Monday the country risks losing border-free access to the European market if Northern Ireland becomes a “backdoor.”

Tory Rivals ‘Underestimate’ Chances of No-Deal (8:50 a.m.)

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt risk underestimating the chances of a no-deal Brexit, while the European Union shouldn’t rely on Parliament stopping it, according to former Conservative Party leader William Hague.

“It’s going to be a very close run thing whether it can do so,’’ Hague said on BBC radio on Tuesday.

Hague, who is backing Hunt to be prime minister, also said Britain shouldn’t tie itself to the specific Brexit date of Oct. 31, as it may need more time for negotiations with the bloc.

